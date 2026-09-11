How do citizenship language tests work in other European countries?

THE GOVERNMENT’S STATED intention to introduce an English language test for people seeking citizenship has brought up more questions than answers.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has described his planned reforms of the pathway to citizenship as “balanced, proportionate and necessary”, while some opposition politicians have accused him of adopting the politics of anti-immigration activists and far-right parties in other countries.

The reforms are set to include an extension of the time a person needs to be resident in Ireland from five to eight years and a requirement that an applicant show “economic self-sufficiency, social integration, civic participation and compliance with immigration law”.

Those aspects are relatively straightforward, but the Department of Justice has not been forthcoming with details of how the language and civics test (or tests) will work.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the aim of the new rules is to bring Ireland in line with the rest of the European Union.

So, how do these tests work in other European countries?

Which countries do it?

Testing people who apply for citizenship is standard across the EU, although the nature of these tests varies from state to state.

Of the 27 member states, only Ireland and Malta have no formal language test for people seeking citizenship, although Malta’s government lists having “adequate knowledge of Maltese or English” among its requirements.

For some states, like Romania and Slovakia, language testing is relatively new; both countries introduced their tests in 2025.

How do they work?

Not all language tests in use around the EU are the same.

Many resemble common language level tests that students would do in language schools when they want to move up a level.

Some tests, like the one in Luxembourg for example, only test speaking and listening, while others examine reading and writing as well.

In some countries, tests are held at regular intervals throughout the year and are administered by the government, whereas others accept test results from students who do them at approved language schools.

In Slovakia, applicants are tested through an interview and reading/writing task administered by the local authorities. Bulgaria requires a multiple-choice test with a score of at least 12 out of 20 questions to pass.

Sweden has its own Swedish For Immigrants courses specifically for people seeking residence or citizenship as well as refugees. They are provided free of charge.

A number of countries provide free language classes for immigrants and some require non-Europeans to complete an integration course.

In France, long-term immigrants from outside the EU or European Economic Area (EEA) sign an “integration contract” for a year and do an interview to let the local authorities determine what kind of support they need.

After a year, they do another interview so the state can determine if they have fulfilled the contract. If they fail, they may be refused a visa renewal.

Non-EU/EEA immigrants who wish to settle in Germany do a compulsory integration course that roughly costs a total of €1,600 paid incrementally as they go through the programme.

Other countries that have integration courses include the Netherlands, Czechia and Belgium.

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In countries where there is more than one national language, applicants can choose one.

So, in Finland, people can choose Finnish or Swedish, and in Belgium, applicants are able to choose between the three national languages: French, German and Flemish.

Many EU governments use their language exams to test people’s knowledge of the country’s civics, culture and history.

What language level is needed?

The level of language proficiency that is required varies across member states, from pre-intermediate (basic) to upper-intermediate (confident).

Most European countries use the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) to describe the level of language proficiency needed to pass.

The CEFR is what language schools to assign students to classes based on their level.

It runs from A1 (beginner) up to C2 (proficient). Most EU countries require a B1 level, meaning intermediate.

According to the British Council, which is the industry leader in international English language teaching, B1 level English learners “can understand the main points of clear communication on familiar topics, deal with most situations while travelling, and produce simple organised spoken and written communication”.

They can also “communicate independently in everyday situations, talk about experiences and future plans, and explain opinions using connected language”.

B1 is the most common level required by European countries, but there are many that set theirs at A2 (pre-intermediate).

An A2 speaker can understand sentences and common expressions about familiar topics like family and work.

Countries that set the bar at A2 include Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands and Belgium, while some of the countries that require B1 are Austria, Finland, Greece and Germany.

Denmark, France and Hungary set their minimum level at B2, just short of advanced.

B2 speakers can understand complex test and are confident, mostly fluent speakers on a range of topics.

What do we know about the Irish test?

The short answer is very little.

The Taoiseach and justice minister have said the test will examine people’s knowledge of English and Irish, although it is not yet clear if there will be a choice between the two.

O’Callaghan said the language test will show if people have a proficiency in “Irish or most probably English”.

“It’s Irish or English, or indeed Irish Sign Language for people,” he added.

“That is right and important for any nation or any country in respect of citizenship into the future.”

Martin has said that the applicant’s “understanding of Ireland and the values in our country” will be tested.

A date on which the test will become a part of the naturalisation process has not yet been set.

Legislation to establish the new rules still needs to be debated and pass through the Oireachtas, but the Department of Justice has said it is a priority for the minister.