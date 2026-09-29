EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #PERJURY A Dublin couple named as witnesses in a failed civil court rape appeal by Conor McGregor are to stand trial, accused of perjury. Samantha O’Reilly and Steven Cummins appeared before Judge Michele Finan at Dublin District Court today.

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2. #DRUMCREE Tánaiste Simon Harris has said the Parades Commission – who made the decision to allow the Orange Order to march down Garvaghy Road – “got this extraordinarily wrong”.

3. #DENNIS HASKINS US actor Dennis Haskins who played principal Richard Belding in the hit sitcom Saved By The Bell has died aged 75.

4. #JAIL TERM Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott has been sentenced to seven years in jail after being found guilty of sexually abusing two primary school-age children.

5. #ZUCKERBERG Three GAA clubs in west Waterford are “delighted” by the announcement they will receive a donation totalling €150,000 from tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan.