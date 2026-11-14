Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Protesters during National Climate Demonstration as they march towards Leinster House demanding an end to fossil power. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Travelers wait inside Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#US: Flights in the US started to resume in the early hours, after being grounded for several hours due to a major communications outage, with authorities saying returning to normal operations would take time.

#CHINA: Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping will hold the first three-way meeting between the leaders of the United States, Russia and China at a summit in Shenzhen next week, the White House said.

#UKRAINE: The US suggested for the first time that Ukraine cede land to Russia in exchange for joining Nato.

#NEW ORLEANS: A tanker struck a river cruise boat in New Orleans with 180 passengers aboard on Friday night, partially submerging the boat and sending 32 people to hospital.

#NASA: Voyager 1 is about to become humanity’s first object to reach one light-day from Earth as it pushes ever deeper into interstellar space.

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PARTING SHOT

Lord Mayor of Dublin Daryl Barron unveils plaque marking former home of John McGahern with Professor Frank Shovlin, Councillor Donna Cooney, and Councillor Deirdre Heney. Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography / Fennell Photography

Dublin City Council unveiled a commemorative plaque honouring John McGahern, one of Ireland’s most acclaimed writers.

The plaque was unveiled by Lord Mayor of Dublin Daryl Barron at 57 Howth Road, Dublin 3, marking McGahern’s former home and recognising his significant contribution to Ireland’s literary and cultural history.

Born in Dublin in 1934 and raised in Leitrim and Roscommon, John McGahern developed a distinctive literary voice, exploring themes of family, rural life, relationships and the changing nature of Irish society.

Speaking at the unveiling, Barron said it is “fitting that Dublin, the city of his birth and an important part of his early career, honours his contribution with this commemorative plaque”.

Professor Frank Shovlin, author of A Writing Life, the definitive biography of McGahern, also addressed this morning’s ceremony.

McGahern died in March 2006, leaving behind a distinguished body of work.

The plaque forms part of the Council’s Commemorative Plaques Scheme, which recognises individuals and events that have made significant contributions to the history and life of Dublin.

For further information on the scheme, visit www.plaquesofdublin.ie.