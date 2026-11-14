The boy was taken on to hospital for treatment to injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Alamy
Armagh

Child hospitalised after hit-and-run collision in Armagh

The incident happened this afternoon in the Newry Road area of Armagh.
4.47pm, 14 Nov 2026
51

A CHILD HAS been hospitalised after a hit-and-run collision in Armagh.

A report was received at around 2.30pm this afternoon that a boy had been struck by a silver VW Golf while crossing the road.

The driver failed to remain at the scene.

“So we’re keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch with us,” said a PSNI spokesperson, “including the driver of the Golf.”

PSNI officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

The boy was taken on to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information which might assist, including dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, are urged to contact police.

Alternatively, members of the public can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously.

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