EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #CORK: A garda was injured after his patrol car was rammed by a man who stole a garda vehicle from outside a garda station in Co Cork earlier this morning.

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2. #SUMMIT: The presidents of China, the United States and Russia held an unprecedented summit in China, with Donald Trump saying the three men were “making history”.

3. #ANOTHER SUMMIT: Taoiseach Micheál Martin joined today’s Coalition of the Willing summit in Berlin, welcoming what he said was “clarity” on European involvement in any future Ukraine peace talks.

4. #STOCKS: Anthropic shares have begun trading on the Nasdaq this afternoon after the AI giant raised $81.3 billion (€74 billion) in a record-breaking initial public offering, as hot demand brushed aside market jitters over the Nvidia spy scandal and fears of a tech bubble.

5. #COURTS: An 18-year-old man has appeared before Cork District Court charged with the murder of a teenager who was attacked outside Kent Train Station in Cork city on Tuesday.