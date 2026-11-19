DOZENS OF PALESTINIAN students from Gaza have been granted visas to study in Ireland after challenging earlier refusals, with efforts now focused on securing their evacuation.

Phoenix Law confirmed today that 21 of its clients, who hold university places and scholarships, have been granted study visas on appeal.

Separately, solicitors representing five dancers confirmed they have secured visas to study at the University of Limerick (UL) following High Court proceedings.

However, permission to enter Ireland does not guarantee that students can leave Gaza.

In a parliamentary reply today, Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee said her department had submitted the names of 23 people, including 20 students, for an assisted departure planned for Monday, 23 November.

The list was submitted on 11 November. The following day, the department was told no further spaces were available.

According to Phoenix Law, the High Court heard today that only 20 students whose visas were approved are permitted by Israeli and Jordanian authorities to leave Gaza in the next scheduled evacuation on Monday.

McEntee said permission to leave depends on regional authorities, including Israel, which determines departure dates and the number of people allowed to exit.

Officials are continuing to engage to facilitate departures “at the earliest available opportunity”, the minister said.

Advertisement

Phoenix Law solicitor Sinéad Marmion said: “This is a huge moment for these students and their families. Our focus now is on making sure they are on the evacuation on 23 November.”

The firm said many of its clients lodged appeals in August after being refused visas, despite holding confirmed university places and scholarships.

At a High Court hearing on 9 November, lawyers for justice minister Jim O’Callaghan said he would endeavour to decide outstanding appeals by 18 November where university places remained available.

The five dancers are expected to travel on Monday’s evacuation, according to their solicitors.

They will study at UL’s Irish World Academy of Music and Dance, which has waived their course fees.

The dancers collaborate with Irish company Instant Dissidence on Dancing With Strangers: From Palestine To Ireland, in which performers in Ireland act as “body avatars” for dancers in Gaza.

Their solicitor, Claire Castinel of Daly Hempenstall, welcomed the decisions but questioned why court proceedings had been necessary.

“Access to a fair visa process should not depend upon an applicant having the resources and legal support required to bring High Court proceedings,” Hempenstall said.

Social Democrats foreign affairs spokesperson Patricia Stephenson also criticised the handling of the applications.

“These students should have been granted visas from the outset so they could start in university in Ireland in September,” Stephenson said.

McEntee said her department has helped approximately 400 people leave Gaza and travel to Ireland since the start of the crisis, including 41 recipients of Ireland-Palestine scholarships.