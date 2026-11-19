ONLINE SHOPPERS HAVE been warned to check whether Black Friday bargains come with extra charges, following the introduction of two separate fees on goods shipped from outside the EU this year.

Revenue said advertised prices may not include VAT, customs duty or other charges that shoppers could face before their purchases are delivered.

The warning applies to goods shipped from Great Britain as well as other non-EU countries.

Since 1 July, a €3 customs duty charge has applied to each distinct product type in parcels valued at €150 or less.

A separate €2 Union Handling Fee came into effect on 1 November.

This applies to each distinct product type in online orders shipped from outside the EU, regardless of the parcel’s value.

The handling fee is paid by the seller or delivery business, but they can pass it on to shoppers. It comes on top of customs duty and any applicable VAT.

How much could it add?

In one example published by Revenue, a €10 T-shirt and €5 notebook, with €7 delivery, attract:

€6 in customs duty

in customs duty €4 in Union Handling Fees

in Union Handling Fees €7.36 in VAT

That brings the €15 worth of goods to €39.36 including delivery and import charges.

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Revenue’s example also includes an illustrative €10 administration fee charged by the delivery company, bringing the total to €49.36 (the actual administration fee varies by operator).

The charges apply to distinct product types, rather than necessarily every individual object. Two identical pens, for example, count as one distinct item.

For parcels worth more than €150, the customs duty rate depends on the goods, rather than the flat €3 charge. The €2 handling fee still applies.

Revenue’s head of customs postal operations, Maureen Dalton, advised shoppers to check whether all taxes and duties are included before paying.

Where they are collected at checkout, shoppers should not face further Revenue charges on delivery. Otherwise, the postal service or courier may require payment before releasing the goods.

Neither customs duty nor the Union Handling Fee applies to goods shipped from within Ireland, Northern Ireland or another EU country.

A website displaying prices in euro or using a “.ie” address does not necessarily mean its goods are shipped from within the EU.

Revenue also warned that the €2 handling fee is non-refundable, even if goods are faulty. The €3 duty is generally non-refundable unless the goods are faulty.

It urged shoppers to watch out for fraudulent text messages and emails requesting payment of Customs Duties.

“Revenue will never contact customers by text message or email seeking payment of Customs Duties,” a statement from the State body said.

“Anyone who receives such a message is advised not to click on any links or provide personal or financial information, and to delete the message immediately.”