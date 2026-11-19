AN IRANIAN MAN has pleaded guilty to setting fire to a mosque in Dublin city centre earlier this year.

Saeid Khosroabadi (42), with an address at Seville Place, Dublin, was arraigned before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today.

He pleaded guilty to arson, aggravated by hatred, at Faizan-e-Madinah Mosque on Talbot Street on 29 June last.

Judge Martin Nolan granted the extension of legal aid to cover a psychological report.

The case was adjourned to 15 January 2027 for sentence and Khosroabadi was remanded in custody until this date.

At a previous bail hearing, the court was told that during the course of his garda interview, Khosroabadi stated he was “disappointed” that the mosque had not burned down.

Khosroabadi is claimed to have told gardaí that he hated Islam and called its followers “dirty people”.

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Emergency services, including over 20 firefighters, four engines, and gardaí, responded after thick smoke engulfed the street.

The premises were safely evacuated with no reported injuries.

Garda Costello told the bail hearing that Khosroabadi’s reply to the charge was “I tried to set a mosque on fire, that is what I did, yes”.

Garda Costello had objected to bail, fearing the accused would go to the mosque and “attempt to attack it or the people inside again”.

He had alleged that Khosroabadi, who claimed he was drunk that day, filled up a litre bottle with petrol at a local garage and went to the area.

Garda Costello said witnesses reported that a male had poured an accelerant on the front door of the mosque and set it alight.

The officer described the area as very busy. A witness allegedly heard the same man shout, “I will finish this mosque; I will fire this mosque. I don’t like them to be here.”

Several people, including children, were present inside the mosque when the blaze broke out.

Following enquiries, gardaí arrested the accused at his flat, and he allegedly said, “I hate Islam. I burned the mosque, and when you release me, I will burn it again”.