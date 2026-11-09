'Sense of shock' in south Dublin after group of teenagers hit by car

THERE IS A “sense of shock” in Dún Laoghaire after six teenagers were hit by a car.

They’re currently being treated for their injuries in hospitals across Dublin.

Fianna Fáil councillor Justin Moylan said there was a “surreal sense of shock in the area”.

He said: “Our thoughts are with those that are injured and their families, hoping for a recovery for them as quick as possible.”

Three of them are in Children’s Health Ireland Temple Street and three are in Children’s Health Ireland Crumlin.

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In a statement on Sunday night, gardaí said some of them were in critical condition.

The female driver, aged in her 40s, also remains in hospital receiving medical attention.

Sources have told The Journal that the driver may have been experiencing a medical episode when the crash happened.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision

They are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Fine Gael councillor Dan Carson said the local area was in shock, and added: “My thoughts are with the families affected and the first responders at the scene.”

With reporting by Ottoline Spearman, Daragh Brophy and the Press Association