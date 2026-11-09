Status Yellow fog warning for 13 counties lifted early

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LAST UPDATE | 33 mins ago
A STATUS YELLOW fog warning that was in place across 13 counties this morning has been lifted earlier than expected.
The counties under the warning were Cavan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Meath, Monaghan and Westmeath, as well as all of Connacht.
Met Éireann warned of poor visibility and difficult travel conditions while the warning is in place.
The warning was due to expire at 11am, but the national forecaster lifted it before 9am.
The day is expected to become brighter now.
Met Éireann says sunny spells will develop in many areas, but it will remain cloudier over the south and southwest, where some drizzle will fall.
Temperatures will reach highs of eight to 13 degrees, with moderate easterly breezes, fresher in the southwest.
It’ll go down to between four and eight degrees tonight, with fresh to strong winds near the coast.
Cloud and outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue to extend northeastwards overnight, turning heavier or more persistent over southern coastal regions at times.
Conditions will become more unsettled from midweek onwards, with rain and cooler temperatures forecast.
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