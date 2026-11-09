Women walking amid the sea fog on the South Wall, Poolbeg Dublin RollingNews.ie
warning lifted

Status Yellow fog warning for 13 counties lifted early

The warning was due to expire at 11am, but the national forecaster lifted it before 9am.
7.17am, 9 Nov 2026
7.8k

LAST UPDATE | 33 mins ago

A STATUS YELLOW fog warning that was in place across 13 counties this morning has been lifted earlier than expected.

The counties under the warning were Cavan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Meath, Monaghan and Westmeath, as well as all of Connacht.

Met Éireann warned of poor visibility and difficult travel conditions while the warning is in place.

The warning was due to expire at 11am, but the national forecaster lifted it before 9am.

The day is expected to become brighter now.

Met Éireann says sunny spells will develop in many areas, but it will remain cloudier over the south and southwest, where some drizzle will fall.

Temperatures will reach highs of eight to 13 degrees, with moderate easterly breezes, fresher in the southwest.

It’ll go down to between four and eight degrees tonight, with fresh to strong winds near the coast.

Cloud and outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue to extend northeastwards overnight, turning heavier or more persistent over southern coastal regions at times.

Conditions will become more unsettled from midweek onwards, with rain and cooler temperatures forecast.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    Good Morning
    The 9 at 9 Drug-related intimidation against farmers, Kraków shooting suspect dies, and a new offer on the table in public sector pay dispute.
    37 mins ago
    302
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie