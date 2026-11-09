Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Limerick motorway

A PEDESTRIAN HAS died after being hit by a car on the M20 motorway in Co Limerick on Sunday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted at approximately 5.20pm to the collision on the northbound carriageway between Junction 3 (Raheen) and Junction 2 (Dooradoyle).

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

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The local coroner has been notified.

In a statement issued on Sunday evening, gardaí said the road remained closed for a technical examination by forensic collision investigators, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who travelled between the two junctions from 5pm to 5.30pm yesterday.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station,” a garda spokesperson said.