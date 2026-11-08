Alamy Stock Photo
Quiz

Quiz: How much do you know about fridges?

It’s the kitchen’s coolest appliance. But how much do you know about it?
10.01pm, 8 Nov 2026
779

WHAT WOULD WE all do without fridges?

Eat a lot more canned goods, presumably. 

A week that had Europe on edge with threats to airlines and media outlets began with news emerging of what may have been a related threat – to, of all things, the fridges of various SuperValu stores. 

We won’t be touching on the hack in the quiz below. 

But we will very much be covering the history of fridges. 

So how much do you know about the coolest appliance in the kitchen? 

William Cullen designed the first refrigeration machine in 1755 (though it didn't work very well). What country was he from?
Alamy Stock Image
England
Scotland

America
Italy
Former American football player William Anthony Perry's nickname was The Refridgerator. What team did he most prolifically play for?
Alamy Stock Image
Dallas Cowboys
Kansas City Chiefs

Pittsburgh Steelers
Chicago Bears
What does the term 'fridging' refer to in literature?
Alamy Stock Image
Freezing out of a main character to advance the story
When female characters face disproportionate harm to advance male characters' stories

Hiding an object in plain sight that becomes important to the plot later
Putting one of the characters in a fridge for an extended period of time
What country are these fridge magnets from?
Alamy
Spain
France

Italy
Portugal
In which Indiana Jones film did Indy use a fridge to protect himself against a nuclear bomb?
Alamy Stock Image
Dial of Destiny
The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Raiders of the Lost Ark
The Last Crusade
According to fridge-makers Whirlpool, which of these food items should you NOT keep in the fridge?
Alamy Stock Image
Onions
Carrots

Broccoli
Peppers
True or false: An empty fridge uses more energy than a stocked fridge
Alamy Stock Image
True
False
Which artist released the 1984 song Li'l Refrigerator?
Alamy Stock Image
Billy Joel
Elton John

Rod Stewart
Kiki Dee
Louise J Greenfarb has the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of magnets. How many does she have?
Alamy Stock Image
45,000
300,000

650,000
15,000
In the film WALL-E a fridge serves as the protector for a little green plant. What year was the film released in theatres?
Alamy Stock Image
2003
2005

2008
2010
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Turtle-y awful
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing? Baaaad
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fin-flipping-tastic
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Top dog
Share your result:

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie