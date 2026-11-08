Quiz: How much do you know about fridges?

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WHAT WOULD WE all do without fridges?
Eat a lot more canned goods, presumably.
A week that had Europe on edge with threats to airlines and media outlets began with news emerging of what may have been a related threat – to, of all things, the fridges of various SuperValu stores.
We won’t be touching on the hack in the quiz below.
But we will very much be covering the history of fridges.
So how much do you know about the coolest appliance in the kitchen?
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