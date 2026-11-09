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GOOD MORNING.
Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. Drug-related intimidation is becoming a prevalent issue across Ireland, and it’s creeping into rural areas behind a surge in cocaine consumption nationally.
2. The alleged perpetrator of a deadly weekend shooting spree in Kraków has died, Polish police said this morning, two days after he was critically wounded in a shootout with officers.
3. Public sector unions are considering their options after the government tabled a significantly enhanced pay proposal yesterday.
The new offer would guarantee rate increases of 10.5% or 11% cumulatively for every public servant, with a bigger package and increases for lower-paid public servants, with some benefiting up to 17.8%.
4. The sentencing hearing for Russell Brand will take place later today at Southwark Crown Court in London.
Brand was convicted on Thursday of rape and multiple sexual assaults.
5. Chip giant Nvidia’s board says it’s opened a probe into chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang after he acknowledged an affair with a woman US officials say was working for Chinese intelligence, a claim Beijing denied.
6. A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on the M20 motorway in Co Limerick on Sunday evening.
7. Online bank Revolut is expanding its mobile phone network, which is currently available in the UK, Poland, Germany and the Netherlands, to Ireland.
8. US President Donald Trump has said he was “only kidding” about offering UFC chief Dana White the job of White House press secretary.
9. Today marks 31 years since the disappearance of Josephine ‘Jo Jo’ Dullard, and gardaí are appealing to anyone that met, saw, or has any information in relation to her murder to come forward.
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