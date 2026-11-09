GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Drug-related intimidation

1. Drug-related intimidation is becoming a prevalent issue across Ireland, and it’s creeping into rural areas behind a surge in cocaine consumption nationally.

Kraków shooting

2. The alleged perpetrator of a deadly weekend shooting spree in Kraków has died, Polish police said this morning, two days after he was critically wounded in a shootout with officers.

Public Sector pay

3. Public sector unions are considering their options after the government tabled a significantly enhanced pay proposal yesterday.

The new offer would guarantee rate increases of 10.5% or 11% cumulatively for every public servant, with a bigger package and increases for lower-paid public servants, with some benefiting up to 17.8%.

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Russell Brand sentencing

4. The sentencing hearing for Russell Brand will take place later today at Southwark Crown Court in London.

Brand was convicted on Thursday of rape and multiple sexual assaults.

Nvidia scandal

5. Chip giant Nvidia’s board says it’s opened a probe into chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang after he acknowledged an affair with a woman US officials say was working for Chinese intelligence, a claim Beijing denied.

Limerick crash

6. A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on the M20 motorway in Co Limerick on Sunday evening.

Revolut mobile

7. Online bank Revolut is expanding its mobile phone network, which is currently available in the UK, Poland, Germany and the Netherlands, to Ireland.

Dana White

8. US President Donald Trump has said he was “only kidding” about offering UFC chief Dana White the job of White House press secretary.

Jo Jo Dullard

9. Today marks 31 years since the disappearance of Josephine ‘Jo Jo’ Dullard, and gardaí are appealing to anyone that met, saw, or has any information in relation to her murder to come forward.