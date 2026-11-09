Johnny McEvoy at RTÉ for The Late Late Show in 2014. Alamy Stock Photo
RIP

Singer-songwriter Johnny McEvoy dies aged 81

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has paid tribute, saying that he was a “true icon of Irish folk music”.
1.41pm, 9 Nov 2026
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IRISH SINGER-SONGWRITER Johnny McEvoy has died aged 81.

The Offaly musician passed away on Sunday at his home in Greystones in Co Wicklow.

He was prolific across his career of six decades of singing, writing and performing songs.

He became a household name in the 1960s with songs like Muirsheen Durkin and Nora. 

In a statement, his children Jonathan and Alice said they are grateful for the love their Dad received during his life and for the kind messages they have received since his death.

“Dad’s music meant so much to so many people, but to us, he was just Dad. We’re so grateful for all the love shown to him over the years,” Jonathan and Alice said.

His funeral will be private.

It will be attended “by his family, close friends and some of those he worked alongside over the years”.

The family expressed thanks for the “many kind messages they have received and ask that their privacy be respected at this time”.

irish-singer-musicians-sinead-oconnor Johnny McEvoy and Sinead O'Connor photographed together in 1995. Eamonn Farrell / Rollingnews.ie Eamonn Farrell / Rollingnews.ie / Rollingnews.ie

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has paid tribute to the late singer, saying that he was a “true icon of Irish folk music”.

Martin said that “Johnny brought great joy to audiences who had great affection for him”.

“My sympathies to his family, friends and fans at this time.”

Senator and singer Frances Black said that she was “deeply saddened” to learn the news of his death.

“Johnny was one of the finest interpreters of Irish song we have ever had,” Black said.

He had a gift for finding the heart of a song and handing it to the listener with honesty and warmth.

She said he was a “true performer” and “could hold a room with just his voice and guitar, and he did that for six decades, in every corner of Ireland and beyond”.

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Readers pay tribute to late Irish folk musician Johnny McEvoy
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He was a household name and true icon of Irish music
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Remembering his six decades of music and wonderful ballads
Highlighting his classic song Michael Collins
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