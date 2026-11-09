Singer-songwriter Johnny McEvoy dies aged 81

IRISH SINGER-SONGWRITER Johnny McEvoy has died aged 81.

The Offaly musician passed away on Sunday at his home in Greystones in Co Wicklow.

He was prolific across his career of six decades of singing, writing and performing songs.

He became a household name in the 1960s with songs like Muirsheen Durkin and Nora.

In a statement, his children Jonathan and Alice said they are grateful for the love their Dad received during his life and for the kind messages they have received since his death.

“Dad’s music meant so much to so many people, but to us, he was just Dad. We’re so grateful for all the love shown to him over the years,” Jonathan and Alice said.

His funeral will be private.

It will be attended “by his family, close friends and some of those he worked alongside over the years”.

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The family expressed thanks for the “many kind messages they have received and ask that their privacy be respected at this time”.

Johnny McEvoy and Sinead O'Connor photographed together in 1995. Eamonn Farrell / Rollingnews.ie Eamonn Farrell / Rollingnews.ie / Rollingnews.ie

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has paid tribute to the late singer, saying that he was a “true icon of Irish folk music”.

Martin said that “Johnny brought great joy to audiences who had great affection for him”.

“My sympathies to his family, friends and fans at this time.”

Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Johnny McEvoy - a true icon of Irish folk music. Through his career spanning over six decades, Johnny brought great joy to audiences who had great affection for him. My sympathies to his family, friends and fans at this time. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 9, 2026

Senator and singer Frances Black said that she was “deeply saddened” to learn the news of his death.

“Johnny was one of the finest interpreters of Irish song we have ever had,” Black said.

He had a gift for finding the heart of a song and handing it to the listener with honesty and warmth.

She said he was a “true performer” and “could hold a room with just his voice and guitar, and he did that for six decades, in every corner of Ireland and beyond”.