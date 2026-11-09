Legal challenge to Galway Harbour Extension dropped after commitment on improved cycle facilities

A CYCLING ADVOCATE has withdrawn judicial review proceedings against the Galway Harbour Extension after receiving commitments on improved cycling facilities.

The judicial review proceedings had been brought by Shane Foran against the Galway Harbour Extension but have been dropped.

The move comes a week after Foran withdrew a judicial review against the N6 Galway City Ring Road.

The decision on the Ring Road also followed discussions about improvements to the city’s cycling infrastructure.

The Galway Harbour Extension seeks to improve the harbour facilities and establish a new maritime quarter in the city.

The port will see the creation of a new deepwater port to the east of the existing harbour, including the reclamation of around 27 hectares of land, new dock facilities, breakwaters, and supporting infrastructure.

The development will also enable larger vessels to access the port without tidal restrictions and allow for the relocation of port activities away from the inner dock.

This, in turn, will support the regeneration of the existing docklands into a new mixed-use urban quarter, including residential, commercial, amenity and recreational space.

Foran sought a judicial review over the increased number of lorries that would be expected both during and after construction.

He said many roads would be impacted by increased traffic, some of which have limited, or no, cycling facilities.

In a statement today, Galway City Council confirmed that judicial review proceedings brought by Foran against the Galway Harbour Extension have been withdrawn.

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A spokesperson said this followed “constructive engagement between Foran, Galway City Council and Galway Harbour Company”.

The council spokesperson added: “The discussions focused on the City Council’s wider transport functions and its ongoing commitment to improving cycling facilities across Galway City, including within the Galway Harbour area.

“They also reflected broader ambitions to deliver a more connected, accessible and sustainable transport network for all users.”

The spokesperson said both Galway City Council and Galway Harbour Company “remain committed to delivering the harbour extension, alongside improvements to public transport, walking and cycling infrastructure”.

Meanwhile, the council spokesperson said the withdrawal “brings all judicial review proceedings against the project to a close, allowing it to progress towards design and delivery”.

The spokesperson added that the “project represents a significant investment in Galway’s future and will support economic development, enhanced port facilities, and the continued regeneration of the city’s docklands area”.

Local TD and Minister of State for Ports Seán Canney also welcomed the development, which he described as a “significant development for Galway and the wider western region”.

“This is very positive news for Galway and an important step forward for a project that has been in development for more than a decade,” said Canney.

He added that the project will “provide modern port infrastructure, accommodate larger vessels and strengthen Galway’s maritime connectivity”.

“As Minister with responsibility for Ports, I recognise the importance of having the infrastructure in place to support our future economic needs and ensure our ports can continue to develop and compete,” said Canney.

He noted the move came a week after agreement was reached to resolve the final judicial review relating to the Galway Ring Road.

“These are two major infrastructure projects that are vital to Galway’s future development,” said Canney.

“Progress on both is hugely significant for the city and the wider western region.”