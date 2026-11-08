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Do you agree with Simon Harris' comments on the dole?

Simon Harris described the dole as a “safety net” and “not a way of life”.
12.51pm, 8 Nov 2026
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LAST NIGHT, AT the Fine Gael ard fheis, Simon Harris described the dole as a “safety net”, and “not a way of life”.

Harris said that at a time of full employment, it was “simply not acceptable” for anyone to remain on the unemployment register year after year.

He called for a new Pathways to Work plan, focused on tackling barriers to employment and helping the long-term unemployed back into work.

Harris also warned that “for those who refuse to engage, there will be penalties.” 

Labour leader Ivana Bacik called Harris’s comments “despicable”.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Social Protection, Louise O’Reilly TD, said that the comments were “a cynical attempt to shift blame”, as “it tells people who are out of work that their difficulties are their own fault”.

As of October 2026, the number of people on the unemployment register stands as 4.6%, which is around 170,000 people, according to the Central Statistics Office.

So, today we’re asking: Do you agree with Simon Harris’s comments that the dole is a ‘safety net’ and ‘not a way of life’?


Poll Results:

Yes, people shouldn't be allowed to be on the dole indefinitely (473)
It depends on someone's individual situation (158)
No, it should be there for as long as people need it (79)
Not sure (4)

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers debate whether the dole is abused or genuinely hard to escape
Where they land
Some see widespread benefit abuse while others detail systemic employment barriers
What they think
Many exploit the system while genuinely trying people struggle
Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are blamed for long-term failures
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