GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

EPC summit

1. Fifty leaders, 500 journalists and countless diplomats are to descend on Dublin over the next two days in what is gearing up to be Ireland’s biggest security operation.

We’ll have all the latest updates on the EPC summit and Dublin disruptions here.

Traffic disruptions

2. An Garda Síochána has said there will be “significant” road closures in Dublin city centre this afternoon and evening. Here’s the impacted areas in the city centre.

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Child protection

3. The chief executive of Tusla has said demand for secure accommodation for girls at risk of grooming and sexual exploitation is rising, as the Child and Family Agency was found in contempt of court for failing to place three children in such care.

Brooklyn building collapse

4. Two people were killed and at least 17 others injured, including children, after a three-storey building collapsed near a construction site in New York on Wednesday evening, city authorities said.

Operation Fianna

5. A military group has accused the government of running the EU Presidency security operation on the cheap as they claim the Department of Defence has refused to pay money owed to senior officers leading the operation.

Mississippi senate race

6. In a historic upset, Democrat Scott Colom has won his US Senate race in traditionally conservative Mississippi, making him the first African American elected to the chamber from the southern state in more than 140 years.

Nvidia CEO

7. Nvidia’s board is preparing to oust its co-founder and chief executive Jensen Huang, US media reported Wednesday, as the chip giant’s chief faces new accusations of infidelity, after revelations he had an affair with a woman accused of spying for China.

Principals warning

8. Schools were evacuated and parents collected children early after threatening emails were sent to hundreds of schools yesterday, prompting calls for an urgent protocol to help principals respond.

Smoke flavourings

9. From crisps and sauces to the ham in your sandwich at lunch, ingredients used to give food a smoky taste are being phased out across the European Union.