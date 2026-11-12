EPC summit: 50 leaders, an unprecedented security operation and the ‘AI godfather’

FIFTY LEADERS, 500 journalists and countless diplomats are to descend on Dublin over the next two days in what is gearing up to be Ireland’s biggest security operation.

Dublin is hosting the European Political Community summit (EPC) on Thursday and an informal meeting of the European Council of EU heads and state and government on Friday.

The security operation to manage the two events is on an unprecedented scale, widespread disruption in the city all but certain.

The Convention Centre venue on the River Liffey, where the EU gatherings are taking place, and the area surrounding it have been sealed off with security fencing, while manhole covers have been checked, rubbish bins sealed and traffic restrictions imposed.

Gardaí will carry out more than 15,000 12-hour shifts during the operation, with over 500 armed tactical officers deployed and more than 500 public-order police on duty each day, such is the scale of these events.

Europe’s political heavyweights are coming to town, so the stakes are high for the Irish government, which is hosting the events due to Ireland holding the rotating EU presidency at the moment.

Some of the high-profile leaders set to descend on Dublin include French president Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UK prime minister Andy Burnham, German chancellor Friedrich Merz and Canadian prime minister Mark Carney.

The security level went up a notch on Wednesday, the day before the EU gatherings take place, when Zelenskyy arrived in Dublin, where he met Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Advertisement

The Taoiseach welcomed Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Dublin on Wednesday. Alamy / AP Alamy / AP / AP

The Ukrainian president is due to meet Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff on Thursday, with the two US envoys jetting into Dublin following meetings in Russia.

The public have been warned about the level of disruption expected, with the commute home on Thursday and Friday evening set to be particularly gruelling.

In case you’re wondering what the meetings causing all this disruption are all about, well, there are a few things on the agenda.

Thursday’s EPC Summit will be held under the theme “Europe: Strong, Secure and Connected”, bringing together approximately 50 presidents and prime ministers.

The Taoiseach will greet arriving leaders through formal handshakes and welcomes at Dublin’s Convention Centre on the River Liffey, which will be under tight security.

The opening plenary will begin at 11am, with remarks from Martin and Zelenskyy.

The Norwegian prime minister will moderate a panel discussion among leaders, addressing the key themes of the summit, while leaders will participate in informal discussions, alongside more structured round-table sessions.

A member of the Garda Water Unit carry out security checks outside the Convention Centre in Dublin. PA / Alamy PA / Alamy / Alamy

Numerous bilateral meetings will take place on the fringes of the event – essentially a form of speed-dating for world leaders.

Talks will centre on two broad areas: economic security and competitiveness, with a discussion on hybrid threats also on the agenda.

Support for Ukraine and European security is also a central theme, with discussions about the security challenges facing Europe, which came to particular light in Ireland in recent days when multiple hoax bomb threat emails were sent to media outlets and schools.

The summit will conclude with a closing plenary session, before a press conference is held with media.

Related Reads Major traffic restrictions kick in as Dublin prepares for EU-led political summits Expect foreign ships and Irish armoured vehicles as part of unprecedented EPC security build-up Who is behind the suspected ‘coordinated’ threats - and what if they keep coming?

After the day’s proceedings at the Convention Centre, leaders will be escorted to the National Gallery of Ireland where a formal dinner will take place, but this is closed to the press.

On Friday, the informal meeting of EU leaders, hosted by the Taoiseach, will focus primarily on artificial intelligence (AI), marking the first time EU leaders have held a dedicated discussion on the subject.

There are two guest speakers at the event, a representative from a French AI company and Geoffrey Hinton, the Canadian computer scientist widely regarded as the ‘godfather of AI’.

The discussion will focus on challenges associated with artificial intelligence, such as safety standards and threats to democracies.

All this is happening against the backdrop of fresh bomb threats received on Monday and Tuesday, following last week’s widespread disruption when hoax emails were sent to media outlets, with bomb threats also targeted at a number of flights.

Now that you know what it’s all about, does it make the level of disruption any less painful? Probably not.

It’s going to be a busy few days for the capital, but the Irish government will be hoping it all goes ahead without a hitch.

The Journal will be bringing you all the latest from the EU summits over the next two days. We have a live-blog kicking off in the early morning and taking you through the day ahead, and we have reporters on the ground at the events bringing you all the latest.