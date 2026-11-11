Keira Knightley wearing the very expensive gown as Cecilia Tallis in Atonement Christie's London
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Green dress worn by Keira Knightly in Atonement heading for auction with £120k guide price

The actor wore the gown during a critical scene opposite James McAvoy.
10.29pm, 11 Nov 2026
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KEIRA KNIGHTLY’S FAMOUS emerald green dress from Atonement is going up for auction at an eye-watering guide price, valued at between £100,000–120,000 (that’s up to €143,000).

Auction house Christie’s London is putting the gown up for bidding next month, declaring that it has achieved “iconic status” thanks to Knightly wearing it during a key moment in the 2007 film.

Adapted from a novel by Ian McEwan, it follows a relationship in 1930s England between Knightly’s character, Cecilia Tallis, and James McAvoy’s young man who is later forced to go to war.

It also starred a young Saoirse Ronan, who picked up an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress when she was just 13.

Now, almost 20 years on, one of the fancier parts of the picture is making its way to auction.

“Designed by Jacqueline Durran, the gown has become synonymous with one of cinema’s most memorable romantic moments,” Christie’s said in its guide to the bid.

“Worn during a pivotal scene between Cecilia and Robbie Turner, the gown has since achieved iconic status, becoming one of the most recognisable costumes in contemporary film.”

If you’re interested, and have a spare six figures to hand, the dress goes up for auction on 9 December.

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