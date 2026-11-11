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QUIZ: Can you name the European leaders who'll be in Ireland for this week's summit?

Who do EU think they are?
10.01pm, 11 Nov 2026
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THIS WEEK, ROUGHLY 50 heads of state and government will converge upon Ireland for the European Political Community summit. 

Believe it or not, there are parts of the world — even parts of Europe — where they don’t know who the Taoiseach is. Indeed, they don’t even know what a Taoiseach is.

But before you get on your high horse and start judging the continentals for not knowing enough about the Irish political landscape, it’s worth asking yourself how well you know the other European leaders?

In actual fact, you don’t need to ask yourself that. That’s what we’re asking you right now in this quiz. Hopefully that hasn’t come as a shock to you. You did click the link after all. 

Test your knowledge and see if you can get full marks in this European leaders quiz.

Let's start with an easy one. Name this man.
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Charles Haughey
Micheál Martin

Leo Varadkar
Simon Harris
This guy has been Prime Minister of Spain for over eight years. But what's his name?
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Mariano Rajoy
Pedro Sanchez

Carlos Alonso Sanchez
José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero
This is Mette Frederiksen. Of which Nordic country is she the Prime Minister?
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Norway
Sweden

Finland
Denmark
This man succeeded Viktor Orban as Prime Minister of Hungary. What's his name?
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Peter Nemeth
Piotr Dszudszak

Peter Magyar
Petri Orban
Portugal's Prime Minister's first name is Luis, and he shares his last name with another European country. Which one?
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Montenegro
Portugal

Andorra
San Marino
Who's this Italian prime minister?
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Giorgia Malini
Giorgia Meloni

Giorgia Meroni
Maria Molina
Here's one of the most recognisable global leaders. Which country does he lead?
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Germany
France

Ukraine
Serbia
Who's this sheepish-lookin' fella? Well, he's Prime Minister of Belgium, but what's his name?
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Bart De Wever
Wim de Jong

Peeter de Poulx
Marwijn de Vries
This week's attendance is not simply limited to EU leaders. What's this guy's name?
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Robert Jenrick
Keir Starmer

Andy Burnham
John Healey
Here's the Dutch prime minister. Can you name him?
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Mark Rutte
Geert Weelders

Ruud Spondaek
Rob Jetten
Answer all the questions to see your result!
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