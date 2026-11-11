QUIZ: Can you name the European leaders who'll be in Ireland for this week's summit?

THIS WEEK, ROUGHLY 50 heads of state and government will converge upon Ireland for the European Political Community summit.

Believe it or not, there are parts of the world — even parts of Europe — where they don’t know who the Taoiseach is. Indeed, they don’t even know what a Taoiseach is.

But before you get on your high horse and start judging the continentals for not knowing enough about the Irish political landscape, it’s worth asking yourself how well you know the other European leaders?

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In actual fact, you don’t need to ask yourself that. That’s what we’re asking you right now in this quiz. Hopefully that hasn’t come as a shock to you. You did click the link after all.

Test your knowledge and see if you can get full marks in this European leaders quiz.