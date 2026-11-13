Data watchdog fines Tinder owner €11m over privacy failures

IRELAND’S DATA WATCHDOG has fined the owners of dating app Tinder €11 million over data privacy failures.

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) launched the inquiry into Match Group concerning its Tinder service in 2020.

This was an own-volition inquiry, meaning the DPC launched it on its own initiative rather than in response to a formal complaint.

Many US tech companies register their European entities in Ireland, meaning the DPC is tasked with enforcing the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The DPC assessed the operation of a self-service tool on Tinder, known as the “Download My Data” tool, which enabled users to download their data.

While it was presented to users as a way to obtain a copy of their Tinder data, the DPC found that it failed to provide users with all of their personal data.

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For example, certain categories of information were omitted without notice to the user, or provided in summary form only.

Deputy commissioner of the DPC, Graham Doyle, remarked that the Download My Data tool was presented to Tinder users as a way to request a copy of their personal data.

He said “tens of thousands of users used the Download My Data tool during the period of time assessed by the inquiry”.

Doyle remarked that while these automated tools do not need to provide a complete copy of personal data, they must be “fair and transparent to individuals regarding the extent of the data provided”.

In addition to the €11 million fine imposed, the DPC issued an order that Match Group must bring its processing into compliance within three months.

The DPC meanwhile said it would publish its full decision in due course.

Match Group has said it intends to appeal the decision.

“Tinder engaged with the DPC throughout this investigation, and we stand behind the privacy protections we’ve built for our users,” a Match Group spokesperson said.