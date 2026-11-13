The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

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SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.
World leaders descended on Dublin this week to tackle Europe’s biggest problems together, while creating a few new ones for anyone trying to get down the quays.
They got dinner at the National Gallery too. Good for them! I once got a coffee there and nearly got turfed out for trying to drink it near the artwork. Presumably someone kept an eye on Macron’s soup.
Anyway, here’s a quiz on the week that was.
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