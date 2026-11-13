Newshound Quiz

The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

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2.02pm, 13 Nov 2026
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SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

World leaders descended on Dublin this week to tackle Europe’s biggest problems together, while creating a few new ones for anyone trying to get down the quays.

They got dinner at the National Gallery too. Good for them! I once got a coffee there and nearly got turfed out for trying to drink it near the artwork. Presumably someone kept an eye on Macron’s soup.

Anyway, here’s a quiz on the week that was.

Dublin had plenty of diversions this week. Which bridge was closed to traffic for the European Political Community summit?
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O'Connell Bridge
Samuel Beckett Bridge

Rosie Hackett Bridge
Grattan Bridge
Leaders descended on Dublin for the summit, but which of these WASN’T in attendance?
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Ilham Aliyev (Azerbaijan)
Mette Frederiksen (Denmark)

Irakli Kobakhidze (Georgia)
Bart De Wever (Belgium)
It was another tough few days in football management. How many Premier League clubs sacked their managers this week?
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Zero
One

Two
Three
A proposed public sector pay deal brought Thursday’s planned strike to a halt. Its first increase is 2%, or a minimum annual salary increase of...
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€800
€1,200

€1,600
€2,000
After three alleged affairs, Jensen Huang resigned this week as chief executive of which tech giant?
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Intel
Nvidia

AMD
Anthropic
Former US president Joe Biden made a surprise appearance at Trinity College Dublin this week to attend an award ceremony. Who was receiving an award?
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Joe Biden himself
His wife, Jill

His son, Hunter
His sister, Valerie
The line-up for next year's Coachella music festival was announced this week. How many Irish acts were on the list?
Three
Five

Seven
Nine
M John Harrison became the Booker Prize’s oldest winner this week for his novel 'The End of Everything'. How old is Harrison?
72
75

78
81
A man who broke into an Eddie Rocket’s chain restaurant in Dublin city centre was spotted by gardaí shortly afterwards carrying two large packets of… what?
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Burger buns
Ketchup

Cheese slices
Frozen chips
An Oireachtas committee this week recommended banning which gadgets if they can secretly record people without their consent?
Smartwatches
Wireless earphones

Smart glasses
Drones
Answer all the questions to see your result!
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