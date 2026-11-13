Hundreds of farmers protest CAP cuts in Dublin as EU leaders meet nearby

FARMERS FROM ACROSS the country travelled to Dublin today to protest proposed cuts to the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The rally took place in Dublin’s Grand Canal, not far from where European leaders gathered for an informal meeting at the Convention Centre.

In October, Ireland proposed €141 billion in cuts to the EU’s next long-term budget.

The suggestion fell short of demands for greater cuts from some member states, but was criticised by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), which warned that a 24% cut to the CAP budget could result in a 24% reduction in payments to farmers.

CAP is the longest-serving EU policy, and supports farmers through income support and rural development programmes.

Around 200 farmers arrived by bus to Dublin today to take part in the protest, while European farm leaders were also in attendance.

Massimiliano Giansanti, president of the Committee of Professional Agricultural Organisations, and Lennart Nilsson, president of the General Confederation of Agricultural Cooperatives in the European Union, were among the European farm leaders at the rally.

There was a heavy garda presence, and traffic was blocked from entering much of the area.

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Three bus loads of farmers were dropped off in Dublin for today's rally. Sophie Finn / The Journal Sophie Finn / The Journal / The Journal

Speaking to The Journal at the protest, IFA president Francie Gorman called on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to take action on the proposed cuts.

“Our Taoiseach said when he was at our AGM last year that our Irish government would not countenance a weakened CAP budget, and we want to see those words backed up by the actions now, delivering a budget that’s going to be good for farmers,” Gorman said.

“I think our Taoiseach and the Minister for Agriculture want to see a strong CAP budget. We get 75% of the money we get from the European Union back through the Common Agricultural Policy, so the more money we can get back through that, the better,” he added.

“Our government need to put on the green jersey now and see that we get a deal that’s going to look after farmers.”

Speaking after the government published the budget cuts’ proposal, Martin said the EU budget has “been the focus of significant engagements since we assumed our Presidency and has allowed us to hear and understand deeply the priorities and concerns of all Member States”.

“I am confident that the proposal we put forward today is one which will act as a catalyst to move negotiations forward, and ensure that we have a timely agreement,” he added.

Minister for European Affairs Thomas Byrne described the proposal as a compromise that was “intended to bridge the many differences between Member States.”

IFA has been involved in a campaign opposing the cuts throughout the week, with ‘No CAP Cuts’ signs appearing across the country, including being ploughed into a field beside Dublin Airport.

IFA's 'No CAP Cuts' message on Malin Head, Co Donegal. IFA IFA

Meanwhile, a separate attempt was made to organise fuel protests in the capital.

Nationwide fuel protests scheduled for today were called off after the organisers pointed to both a “zero tolerance” approach from gardaí towards road blockages and a lack of support for widespread protests.

However, following dissatisfaction with the direction of the protest group, some members have created a new movement called the Cost of Living & Fuel Protest.

A foot protest was arranged to take place outside the GPO today; however, only around 15 people showed up at the scheduled start time of 12pm.