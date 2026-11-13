Police launch investigation into David Walliams after receiving allegations of ‘serious sexual offences’

THE UK’S METROPOLITAN Police has launched an investigation after receiving allegations against David Walliams, separate to those reported by ITV and the Guardian.

Walliams, a prominent English TV personality and children’s author, was named as the celebrity behind the failed injunction attempt against the two news organisations earlier this week.

He had sought to prevent the outlets from revealing his identity after they were about to publish allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour and grooming from a number of women.

A statement from the Met Police today said: “In recent days, the Met has received a number of allegations of non-recent serious sexual offences involving a man now in his 50s.

“Those who have come forward are being supported by specialist officers.

“The allegations are separate from those reported by ITN and The Guardian. However, as part of their investigation, detectives are also proactively reviewing that reporting to establish whether there is any evidence of offences.”

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It is understood the force had not received any reports prior to these allegations.

Detective Superintendent Mike Cagney, the head of the team leading the investigation, said: “We would encourage anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence to come forward and speak to us, no matter when it happened.

“We know reporting allegations of this nature can be daunting, but specialist officers are on hand to provide support, answer questions and guide you through the process.”

Since Walliams was named, bookshops across Ireland have taken his books off their shelves, with one bookshop manager in Dublin city telling The Journal, “he’s going to be pulped, what’s left of his catalogue, because no one’s ordering the books.”

ITV has posted a full-length documentary on YouTube which features anonymised and named women who accuse Walliams of grooming them and using his fame to connect with them when they were still underage.

Walliams, 55, denies the allegations published by ITV and The Guardian.

With reporting by PA