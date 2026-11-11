Joe Biden on the Trinity campus this week Alamy Stock Photo
trinity college dublin

Protests against Joe Biden’s surprise visit to Trinity picked up across international media

Two people were arrested during a protest as some demonstrators shouted “blood, blood on your hands” and “shame on you”.
9.29pm, 11 Nov 2026
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SCENES INVOLVING PROTESTS against former US president Joe Biden during his visit to Trinity College Dublin have been picked up across international media.

Two people were arrested during a protest at the college on Tuesday, as people shouted “blood, blood on your hands” and “shame on you”.

Students were surprised to realise that the former president was on their campus, but a crowd gathered throughout the afternoon to mount demonstrations against Biden’s presence.

Biden was visiting Dublin with his family, as his son Hunter received an award at an event on Tuesday organised by The Hist, one of the university’s debating societies.

US news organisation ABC reported on the clashes, reporting that the country’s former president was “swarmed by pro-Palestinian protesters during a visit to Ireland”, and that objects were thrown as Biden’s motorcade left the grounds.

Other US media, including the New York Times, CBS and NBC all reported on the clash at the university.

Elsewhere, Al Jazeera reported on the scenes and how milk and other items were thrown by protesters.

river - 2026-11-11T212716.334 Gardaí on the Trinity campus on Tuesday Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

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AI-GENERATED
Readers argue over whether Joe Biden's visit warranted fierce protests.
Where they land
Some defend Biden while others call him a genocide enabler
What they think
Protests against Biden make Ireland an international embarrassment.
Protestors are right to condemn a genocide enabler.
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