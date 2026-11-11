Protests against Joe Biden’s surprise visit to Trinity picked up across international media

SCENES INVOLVING PROTESTS against former US president Joe Biden during his visit to Trinity College Dublin have been picked up across international media.

Two people were arrested during a protest at the college on Tuesday, as people shouted “blood, blood on your hands” and “shame on you”.

Students were surprised to realise that the former president was on their campus, but a crowd gathered throughout the afternoon to mount demonstrations against Biden’s presence.

Biden was visiting Dublin with his family, as his son Hunter received an award at an event on Tuesday organised by The Hist, one of the university’s debating societies.

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US news organisation ABC reported on the clashes, reporting that the country’s former president was “swarmed by pro-Palestinian protesters during a visit to Ireland”, and that objects were thrown as Biden’s motorcade left the grounds.

Former President Biden was swarmed by pro-Palestinian protesters during a visit to Ireland. Police said two demonstrators were arrested after objects were thrown as the former president's motorcade drove away. https://t.co/qNSfQHLJUu https://t.co/H8qR4xIQgl — ABC News (@ABC) November 11, 2026

Other US media, including the New York Times, CBS and NBC all reported on the clash at the university.

Elsewhere, Al Jazeera reported on the scenes and how milk and other items were thrown by protesters.

Gardaí on the Trinity campus on Tuesday Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo