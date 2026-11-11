Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

President Catherine Connolly marks a year in office with visit to Gaelscoil Áine President of Ireland President of Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

A protester holding a sign saying 'Stop evictions' in Barcelona. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#SPAIN: Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Spain in the country’s first general strike in 14 years, rallying against housing affordability and high cost of living just weeks before a snap general election.

#TRUMP: A Florida court dismissed the BBC’s attempt to have Donald Trump’s $10 billion defamation claim against the broadcaster thrown out.

PARTING SHOT

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Florence Road in concert at Latitude Festival in Southwold last summer Alamy Alamy

Coachella released its line-up for 2027, and there is some Irish talent in the mix.

The highly anticipated California festival has chosen Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA to headline next year.

In 2025, CMAT brought Eurocountry to the wild west, but it appears she won’t be performing this year.

However, a number of Ireland’s rising stars are on the list.

Jazzy, a singer-songwriter and DJ, will perform on Sunday.

Florence Road, a four-piece all-women band from Bray, will also perform.

Dubliners Lorcan McCarthy and Faustas Astrauskas, who are part of the DJ duo Obskür, will also take the stage.

Among the other notable acts performing at next year’s festival are Madonna, Zara Larsson and Phoebe Bridgers.