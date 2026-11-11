Father of nurse killed by disqualified driver says family left with 'life sentence' of grief

THE FATHER OF Áine O’Reilly, a nurse who was killed by a disqualified and drugged-up, hit-and-run driver, said he and his family have been left with a “life sentence” of grief.

Retired garda Eugene O’Reilly delivered an emotional victim impact statement in court Tuesday, during the sentencing of Keelan O’Connell, who admitted dangerous driving causing the death of the 33-year-old woman.

Turning to O’Connell in court, Eugene O’Reilly said:

“You killed our beautiful daughter Áine and left her to die alone. You have handed myself, Ann, and her siblings Eoin, James and Conor a life sentence which we will never get over.”

Eugene O’Reilly added that the family “has been destroyed by Keelan O’ Connell”, as he and his family expressed their devastation at the incident.

O’Connell pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, failing to report, failing to offer assistance knowing a person is seriously injured or dead.

O’Connell, Scanlon Park, Castleconnell, who was 19 at the time, told investigating gardaí that he was speeding, and high on cannabis and “fast gas”, on the night, Friday 13 February 2026.

While attempting to overtake another car, which was being driven by Ukrainian man Oleksii Horshkov, O’Connell ploughed into the car, catapulting it across the road and into the path of Áine O’Reilly’s car.

Keelan O’Connell pleaded guilty to charges including dangerous driving causing death.

Neither Horshkov nor Áine O’Reilly had time to react or take action to avoid the impact, heard Limerick Circuit Criminal Court.

Áine O’Reilly, from Pallasgreeen, died instantly in the collision and Horshkov suffered a fractured spine and psychological trauma.

O’Connell and two male passengers in his car ran away without contacting emergency services or checking on Áine O’Reilly or Horshkov.

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O’Connell handed himself up to gardaí the following day, telling investigators he had been speeding and cruising around rural roads before the fatal collision.

O’Connell was disqualified from driving at the time; he was not registered to the car and was driving without a licence and insurance.

Dash-cam footage of the fatal hit-and-run was played in court, as was CCTV footage of O’Connell and his passengers inhaling balloons filled with fast-gas, also known as laughing gas, before the hit-and-run.

Áine O’Reilly’s parents Ann and Eugene, and her brother James, delivered heart-breaking victim impact statements in court.

Eugene O’Reilly described how his daughter was killed by “a disqualified, out of control driver who executed a dangerous manoeuvre with no respect for other road users”.

Eugene O’Reilly said his “beautiful” and “brilliant” only daughter had faced “many health problems” with “resilience and bravery” but she had “blossomed” as a nurse caring for others and training student nurses.

“What a loss she is to the nursing profession,” said Eugene O’Reilly.

Ann O’Reilly told the court that, in her opinion, the fatal collision was not an accident, but the result of “deliberate, criminal decisions” by O’Connell.

Ann O’Reilly said her daughter’s death had left a “profound” impact on her family, which was “nearly impossible to describe”.

“It has completely taken over, and the physical heartache is constantly present. Áine’s loss has left a huge void that will never be filled,” she said.

James O’Reilly said his sister’s “killing” had been “horrific” for his family and that “every happy event, every milestone, and every family gathering has been tinged with sadness”.

“Since Áine was killed, we have all been retraumatised by stories of other families affected by deaths on our roads. Tragedies that once seemed distant now feel personal.”

James O’Reilly said he was haunted by the thought that even though his sister was “driving safely and observing all of the rules of the road” on the night, it was not enough to prevent her death.

Judge Mary Morrissey expressed sympathies with the O’Reilly family, and said she would pass sentence on O’Connell, on 17 November.