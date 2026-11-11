Evening Wrap

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

5.01pm, 11 Nov 2026
433

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day. 

1. #STRIKE IS OFF A nationwide public-sector strike planned for Thursday was called off after unions and government representatives reached agreement on a proposed pay deal.

2. #ZELENSKYY The Ukrainian president has landed in Dublin ahead of tomorrow’s European Political Community summit and a separate meeting with US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

3. #BOMB HOAX Hundreds of schools across Ireland received threatening emails this morning, as well as news organisations including The Journal and RTÉ. 

4. #BIDEN PROTESTS Two men in their 50s were arrested and one has been charged after rushing at former US President Joe Biden as he left Trinity College on Tuesday.

5. #DEFAMATION CASE A Florida court dismissed the BBC’s attempt to have US President Donald Trump’s $10 billion (€8.92 billion) defamation claim against the broadcaster thrown out.

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie