EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #STRIKE IS OFF A nationwide public-sector strike planned for Thursday was called off after unions and government representatives reached agreement on a proposed pay deal.

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2. #ZELENSKYY The Ukrainian president has landed in Dublin ahead of tomorrow’s European Political Community summit and a separate meeting with US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

3. #BOMB HOAX Hundreds of schools across Ireland received threatening emails this morning, as well as news organisations including The Journal and RTÉ.

4. #BIDEN PROTESTS Two men in their 50s were arrested and one has been charged after rushing at former US President Joe Biden as he left Trinity College on Tuesday.

5. #DEFAMATION CASE A Florida court dismissed the BBC’s attempt to have US President Donald Trump’s $10 billion (€8.92 billion) defamation claim against the broadcaster thrown out.