Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #STRIKE IS OFF A nationwide public-sector strike planned for Thursday was called off after unions and government representatives reached agreement on a proposed pay deal.
2. #ZELENSKYY The Ukrainian president has landed in Dublin ahead of tomorrow’s European Political Community summit and a separate meeting with US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.
3. #BOMB HOAX Hundreds of schools across Ireland received threatening emails this morning, as well as news organisations including The Journal and RTÉ.
4. #BIDEN PROTESTS Two men in their 50s were arrested and one has been charged after rushing at former US President Joe Biden as he left Trinity College on Tuesday.
5. #DEFAMATION CASE A Florida court dismissed the BBC’s attempt to have US President Donald Trump’s $10 billion (€8.92 billion) defamation claim against the broadcaster thrown out.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say