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Quiz: How much do you know about Owen Wilson?

Put your knowledge to the test.
4.54pm, 11 Nov 2026
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ACTOR OWEN WILSON is on our small screens at the moment in the Apple TV series Stick.

It’s a sports comedy series in which Wilson stars as Pryce Cahill, an ex-pro golfer who decides to support a troubled teen golf phenom named Santi (played by Peter Dager).

But how much do you know about Owen Wilson? Put your knowledge to the test in this week’s Best of the Box quiz. 

owen-wilson-and-alan-ritchson-in-runner-2026-directed-by-scott-waugh-credit-2521-entertainment-a-higher-standard-broken-road-productions-album With Alan Ritchson in the film Runner Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Where was Owen Wilson born?
Dallas
Boston

Nashville
What's the name of his brother, who's also an actor?
Alamy
Eric
Liam

Luke
What year did he make his feature film debut in Bottle Rocket?
1994
1996

1997
How many times has he broken his nose?
Never
Twice

Four times
What was the name of his character in Zoolander?
Derek Zoolander
Evil DJ

Hansel McDonald
What's his trademark exclamation?
Wow!
No way!

Alright, alright, alright!
How many Wes Anderson films has he starred in?
5
6

7
Which film starring Owen Wilson is this image taken from?
Alamy
The French Dispatch
Rushmore

Bottle Rocket
He's part of a group of actors - including Will Ferrell, Jack Black and Ben Stiller - who the media refers to as the '___ Pack'. What's the missing word?
Rat
Flat

Frat
Owen Wilson has made over 10 films with a particular good friend of his. Who is that friend?
Ben Stiller
Vince Vaughn

Jason Schwartzman
He has featured in six video games as what character?
Lightning McQueen
Mobius M Mobius

Marmaduke
What sport does his character play in Stick?
American Football
Baseball

Golf
Answer all the questions to see your result!
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Top fan
Is there anything about Owen Wilson that you don't know?
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Second best
You know a lot about Owen Wilson - but not everything!
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Third place
Back to Wikipedia for you!
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