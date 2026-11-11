Quiz: How much do you know about Owen Wilson?

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ACTOR OWEN WILSON is on our small screens at the moment in the Apple TV series Stick.
It’s a sports comedy series in which Wilson stars as Pryce Cahill, an ex-pro golfer who decides to support a troubled teen golf phenom named Santi (played by Peter Dager).
But how much do you know about Owen Wilson? Put your knowledge to the test in this week’s Best of the Box quiz.
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