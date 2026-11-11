Man in his 50s charged after scuffles and protests during Joe Biden visit to Trinity College

GARDAÍ HAVE CONFIRMED that two men in their 50s were arrested as they rushed former US President Joe Biden as he left Trinity College on Tuesday.

The incident happened as Biden and his family accompanied his son, Hunter Biden, who received a gold medal at an event earlier today organised by The Hist, one of the university’s debating societies.

The Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse was presented by the college’s The Hist. The society, founded in 1770, is the oldest student debating society in the world.

A small group of protesters, carrying Palestinian, Irish and the Starry Plough Flag gathered at Trinity College Dublin close to where Joe Biden was located delivering anti-war speeches particularly mentioning claims that the US politician supported Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

As the former president emerged shortly after 4pm yesterday two protesters pushed through the small crowd and allegedly attempted to get to the former president. Milk cartons were also thrown at the vehicle he was getting into at the time. Close protection officers shielded Joe Biden with umbrellas.

The Journal observed and recorded the detention of two men who rushed forward. They were wrestled to the ground by gardaí and handcuffed. It was not immediately evident that the two men were students at the college.

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Uniform gardaí along with members of the Public Order Unit were deployed to the college.

A spokesman confirmed this morning that two men, in their 50s, were arrested.

“An Garda Síochána arrested two adult males (aged in their 50s) on Tuesday, in relation to a public order incident at Trinity College Dublin.

“A male (aged in his 50s) has since been charged and is due to appear before Court,” a garda spokeswoman said.

The Taoiseach met Biden in The Merrion Hotel earlier today, where the two men had coffee and discussed matters such as the Northern Ireland peace process and ongoing reconciliation, though it is believed the events around the Garvaghy Road did not feature.

Biden asked Martin about the EU presidency events taking place this week. Other international issues were also discussed, according to a government spokesperson who said they also chatted about each other’s families.

In a post on X, Micheál Martin welcomed Biden and his family to Dublin, posing for a picture with his wife Jill and daughter Ashley.