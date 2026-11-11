Man who robbed Eddie Rocket’s caught after gardaí spotted him with two large ketchup packets

A MAN WHO broke into an Eddie Rocket’s chain restaurant in Dublin city centre was spotted by gardaí shortly afterwards carrying two large packets of ketchup, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court has heard.

Eugene Duff (45) pleaded guilty to burglary and criminal damage at Eddie Rockets, South Anne Street, Dublin on 27 June 2025.

Garda Brandon O’Brien told prosecuting barrister Marc Murphy that gardaí were on patrol around 4.30am when they saw Duff walking along Dawson Street carrying two large packets of ketchup, which had Eddie Rocket’s written on them.

Duff was approached by gardaí and he gave them his details. When asked about the ketchup, he didn’t give a satisfactory answer, the court was told.

Garda O’Brien said they heard an alarm ringing on South Anne Street. They went there, bringing Duff with them.

They noticed the front door of the Eddie Rocket’s restaurant had been broken open. Duff was searched and €143 in cash, two battery packs from an iPad or iPhone and a cold can of Red Bull were found on him.

When the restaurant was searched, a fridge containing Red Bull was open and the till was on the ground, with money missing.

Duff was arrested and taken to a garda station, where a doctor deemed him unfit for questioning for six hours due to intoxication.

Nothing of evidential value was obtained when Duff was interviewed. He has 117 previous convictions, including for theft and public order offences, all at the District Court.

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Garda O’Brien agreed with Simon Matthews BL, defending, that his client was known by gardaí from the area and as someone with an alcohol addiction.

It was accepted that Duff was clearly intoxicated on the night.

The garda also agreed that Duff entered an early guilty plea, and has a good work history as a butcher.

Duff, with a previous address on Aungier Street, is currently living in a hostel in the Dame Street area, the court was told.

Letters from Duff’s brother and a former employer handed to the court. Mr Matthews said his client has had chronic alcoholism since he was a teenager, but is trying to do better.

Duff also has an offer of work available to him.

Judge Martin Nolan said that Duff has a long history of offending, with his alcoholism as its root cause.

He said that Duff’s previous convictions suggest he “seems incapable of not being drunk” and “incapable of not getting into fights when drunk” and “a nuisance”.

He said the court would give Duff a “belated chance” and imposed a 16-month sentence, suspended on strict conditions.

Addressing Duff, Judge Nolan warned him that if he came before the court again, he would be jailed for 16 months. “Your barrister says you have a job waiting for you and you can change”.

The judge said the court was “doubtful” but “we’ll give you a chance”.