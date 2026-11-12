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From The 42Best of the Box

Here’s your essential sports TV guide for the weekend

The 42′s Gavan Casey gives us the run down for the weekend.
7.16am, 12 Nov 2026
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Journal Media Studio / YouTube

TWO OF THE world’s best rugby teams clash on Friday night as France host the back-to-back world champions South Africa in Paris, live on Virgin Media and UTV. Ireland continue their own Nations Championship campaign at home to Fiji on Saturday night, live on the same channels, while the Ireland men’s football team head to Vienna to take on Austria in a Nations League encounter, live on RTÉ 2. The rugby league World Cup finals take place on Sunday morning, live on Premier Sports, while the Champion of Champions snooker tournament will be broadcast live on ITV4 across the weekend.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

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