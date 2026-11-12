Barry Andrews My skin cancer was spotted by chance. Others should not have to rely on luck

ABOUT TEN YEARS ago, a routine visit to my physio took an unexpected turn.

He spotted something on my back and referred me immediately for a checkup.

After a biopsy the doctor confirmed the presence of Basal cell carcinoma. This is a common form of skin cancer that is very treatable and the least dangerous. It is not the same as melanoma and does not spread, but it was still quite a shock.

Since then, I have had six surgery procedures to remove the cancer from my back and am still going strong.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in Ireland, with more than 12,500 new cases diagnosed every year but expected to double by 2040.

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Most skin cancer is caused by UV rays from the sun or sunbeds. Overexposure to UV rays, which leads to tanning, redness or burning of the skin, causes damage to skin cells. If spotted early up to 90% of cases are curable. In the case of melanoma skin cancer spotting, it early can save your life. As I have never been one for sunbeds, it must have been the Irish sun which got me.

The recent death of European athletic champion Ciara Mageean at just 34 from bowel cancer prompted renewed calls for an urgent national conversation regarding cancer awareness, early detection and whether the Irish healthcare system has the resources to ensure people receive a timely diagnosis.

This conversation is not just needed in Ireland but across Europe too. Cancer remains one of Europe’s greatest killers, but early diagnosis can significantly improve treatment outcomes and survival rates.

Screening in Europe

However, early detection remains deeply unequal across Europe. In 2021, the EU set the ambitious target of offering breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screening to 90% of eligible people by 2025. This target was not met. While significant disparities continue to persist in terms of timely diagnosis and treatment. For example, the proportion of women aged 50‑69 who had a mammography examination varies widely, with the highest participation rate in Denmark (83%) and the lowest in Romania (9%).

The European Parliament will vote today on a report reviewing the implementation of the EU Beating Cancer Plan. Originally launched in 2021, the Plan, backed by €4 billion in funding, represented a major commitment to cancer prevention, research and treatment.

While the report recognises the progress made, it delivers an important message. Europe must focus on the actual outcomes it delivers to patients, not merely measure success by the initiatives it launches.

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The report calls for stronger national screening programmes, improved access to diagnostic technologies and crucially, greater investment in early detection. Importantly, it highlights the disparities in cancer care across Europe and seeks to address these so that a person’s survival chances are not determined by where they live.

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This is particularly apt in the case of our own island. People living in the most deprived areas of Ireland has a 28% higher risk of dying from cancer, compared to those in affluent areas. In Northern Ireland – where Ciara Mageean was from – the gap is even greater; 45%.

Further, our report calls for at least €2.5 billion to be dedicated to cancer-related actions in the EU’s next seven-year budget, which the Irish Presidency is currently negotiating. Ireland should use this opportunity to act as pioneers in Europe for cancer. Not only to honour Ciara Mageean, but to ensure many more lives are saved.

Europe needs to continue being a global leader in cancer prevention and treatment. Yet, the challenge is ensuring that the benefit of our expertise reaches every community.

This week’s vote will not cure anyone’s cancer nor solve all the related challenges overnight. However, it offers an opportunity to reaffirm that early detection, prevention and equal access to care must remain at the heart of our cancer strategy.

Everyone should be doing regular self-checks and screening, especially for breast, bowel and skin cancer. Get to know your skin, check it every month for changes and speak to your doctor if you are worried. Consult only approved and verified health advice websites.

To this day, I cannot thank my physio enough for his alertness. You should be alert too.