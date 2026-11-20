GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

COP31

1. The UN’S COP31 climate talks enter their endgame today, with countries sharply divided over a draft deal lacking any mention of planet-heating fossil fuels, threatening to push the negotiations into overtime.

White House

2. US cybersecurity chief Sean Cairncross was fired from his post, a source close to the White House has said, following major outages and growing concerns about AI threats.

Brussels

3. UK PM Andy Burnham and the EU’s top officials hope to seal deals to ease trade and youth mobility at a Brussels summit Friday, billed as a first step in his push to rebuild ties after Brexit.

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Pensions

4. Former Bank of Ireland employees have demanded a meeting with the bank’s chairman, arguing that post-crash restrictions on their pensions have not been reversed, despite the bank returning to profitability and making approximately €13.5 billion in pre-tax profits since 2014.

Thomas Markle Sr

5. Meghan Markle’s father, who has been accused of possessing child sex abuse material, including images of himself with naked young girls, has been ruled competent to stand trial in the US following a psychiatric assessment.

Adeleke

6. Rhasidat Adeleke parted company with her coach Edrick Floréal in favour of a move to the University of California, Los Angeles.

Anthropic

7. Anthropic shared closed 17% higher in their record Nasdaq debut on Thursday, defying a broad Wall Street sell-off as investors shrugged off the Nvidia spy scandal and fears of a tech bubble to back the AI giant.

Courts

8. A man currently serving nine years in prison for sexually assaulting his daughter and sister-in-law when they were children was further jailed for 16 months, after he pleaded guilty to indecently assaulting a third victim.

GTA VI

9. From the Russian army to Reform UK, a lot of groups and organisations are getting in on the worldwide craze sparked by this week’s release of Grand Theft Auto VI.