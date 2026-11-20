TAOISEACH MICHEAL MARTIN is due to meet the chief executive of Cork University Hospital (CUH) on Monday following controversy in recent months after safety concerns at the hospital were raised publicly.

Along with the CEO, the Taoiseach will also meet with senior management of CUH and HSE officials.

On Wednesday, HSE Chief Executive Anne O’Connor told the Oireachtas Health Committee that she had not spoken to the hospital CEO Jennifer Kearney since September despite the ongoing issues at CUH.

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While the controversy centres around hospital resourcing and staff recruitment, the focus shifted this week to a meeting held between HSE regional executive officer Andy Phillips and Kearney, which was secretly recorded.

HSE boss Anne O’Connor said in the committee meeting this week that she is “concerned” about the minutes of that meeting.

Phillips told Kearney that he had been “instructed by the Taoiseach’s office and the Minister for Health’s office to have some very specific conversations with you”.

In the Dáil during Leaders’ Questions, the Taoiseach denied this was the case, and said that “false assertions” were made about his office. The Irish Times published the recording of the meeting on its website earlier this month.

O’Connor said she had met and spoken to Phillips, and he had “apologised for what he said”. She said she expressed concern about his comments to him during that meeting.

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Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill told the Dáil that she takes the concerns of CUH “very seriously”.

She said HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer Colm Henry had visited the hospital and gave a “broadly reassuring”, and pointed to a safety assessment carried out earlier this month by the Health Information and Quality Authority.