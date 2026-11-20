MARY ROBINSON HAS said that artificial intelligence has gone too far, making the rich richer while the world is ‘put at risk’.

The former Irish President was speaking as COP31, the United Nations climate change conference, takes place in Turkey.

Robinson told Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 that while it’s positive to see certain leaders come together to discuss climate action, “we need the whole world to understand the seriousness”.

“It’s very frustrating at the moment,” she said, adding that policy must be guided by science.

On the subject of AI, Robinson said that it’s “gone far enough” and that she doesn’t support the idea of ‘superintelligence’.

“It’s bots that can replicate much more quickly what humans can do. That’s what it is.

“They’re not thinking. They’re not beings. They’re bots. And they’re agents that will multiply themselves a million times if necessary to get jobs done,” she said.

“This is wonderful for those who will make vast amounts of money and put the world at risk. We should stop all this, quite frankly. Pause it definitely.

We’re going in the wrong direction.

Advertisement

This week, shares in Anthropic, the company behind Claude, closed 17% higher in their record Nasdaq debut. The maker of the Claude chatbot, the company was briefly valued at about $2 trillion (€1.82 trillion).

In September, Anthropic co-founder Dario Amodei called on AI companies to proceed more slowly and cautiously with the development of the powerful technology.

He said he believed there was at least a 10% chance that AI could cause human extinction within the next decade.

“Would you get on an aeroplane if there was a 10% chance it was going to crash? I wouldn’t,” Robinson said.

In her view, it would be “useful” if the “AI bubble” burst, “so that we can rethink and get proper governance structures in place.”

“50,000 people died of heat in Europe this summer. The trouble is, it’s going to get worse and worse if we’re in overshoot and we’re not dealing with it,” she said.

“I think we’re going to see people really showing a lot of anger about the way in which we’re not getting the leadership that we need at a time when this climate and nature crisis is truly very urgent.”

Robinson added that she has hope that the worst won’t happen, as there are many people working to prevent it, including climate activists, politicians, scientists, farmers and business leaders.

“I’m always hopeful. I’m a prisoner of hope,” she said.