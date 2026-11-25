BORD BIA CHAIRMAN Larry Murrin will end his tenure in mid-April 2027, having confirmed to the minister for agriculture that he will not contest another three-year term.

Minister Martin Heydon confirmed that the post of chair of the board of Bord Bia for the next term will soon be advertised on the State Board’s website.

Heydon thanked Murrin for his contributions while in the role.

Murrin showed the state agency “commitment” over a number of years, Heydon said, initially on the Consumer Foods Board and more recently as the organisation’s chair.

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“As Chair, Mr Murrin brought significant industry knowledge and experience to the role which I know has assisted the CEO, the staff and fellow board members in ensuring Bord Bia remains focused on its strategic objectives and works for the good of the entire agrifood sector,” the minister said in a statement.

“I look forward to working with him for the remainder of his term as chair.”

Murrin faced repeated pushback this year from farmers, who were unhappy with his firm importing a small quantity of Brazilian beef through his company Dawn Farms.

Murrin told an Oireachtas committee in February that his company sourced “less than 1%” of its beef from Brazil last year. The revelation had coincided with a bitter dispute over the EU’s Mercosur deal.

Following the controversy, the Irish Farmers’ Association staged lengthy protests at Bord Bia offices at the start of the year as it repeatedly called for Murrin to either step aside from his role or be removed as chair.

In October, protesters gathered outside a Dublin restaurant part-owned by Murrin over discontent with the origin of meat, poultry and fish on offer. Farmers protesting told The Journal they were still calling for Murrin’s resignation or removal as chair over what they termed “hypocrisy”.