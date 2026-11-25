ONE OF IRELAND’S largest extras agencies has announced that it will have to end its operations in the Republic as new UK legislation has increased its workload in the North.

The Extras Department is based in Belfast but operates across the island. Beginning in 2007, it has been the only large-scale agency of its kind in Northern Ireland.

Earlier information provided on the agency’s website stated that it was set to launch its Dublin office.

It has over 20,000 extras, featured extras and stand-ins serving films, TV and commercials across Ireland. The agency provides extras for productions by industry giants including HBO and Universal, as well as RTÉ, the BBC and others.

In an email to Republic of Ireland members on Tuesday, the agency said it will not be focusing on casting background for productions filming in Northern Ireland only.

Advertisement

“We have taken this decision in most part due to the increased administration regarding the new UK government’s Right to Work legislation which has increased our workload in NI,” the email read.

The legislation requires employers and engaging businesses to verify that individuals have legal permission to work in the UK before work begins. British and Irish citizens hold this status, as do non-nationals on a valid visa that permits work and people with a form of settled status.

From 1 October, this was extended beyond traditional employees to cover contractors and directly-engaged workers.

For agencies who deal with large numbers of short-term contractors – many extras will work for only one day on a project – this has posed a challenge.

Members of the agency who are based in the Republic that hold the valid Right to Work in the UK – by virtue of their citizenship or otherwise – can still avail of opportunities in the North, The Extras Department assured, although it acknowledged that travel may be costly.

“Should you wish to remain with us, upon your next booking you will need to complete a right to work check under the new regulations,” it told residents in the Republic.

“This will involve completing an identification verification via an external provider and a follow up video call with one of our team.”