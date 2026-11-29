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BEACH BOYS CO-FOUNDER Mike Love, who later led the group as its sole original member, has died aged 85.
Love had a magnetic stage presence, often seen busting out dance moves in front of hundreds of fans while wearing colourful shirts.
He co-authored numerous Beach Boys tracks including Good Vibrations, Fun, Fun, Fun, and Kokomo.
The Beach Boys have a catalogue of great songs too extensive to list in full, so we’ve chosen some of the more high-profile tracks.
If you don’t see your favourite here, let us know in the comments.
Today we want to know… What is your favourite Beach Boys’ song?
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