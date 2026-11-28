THE US MILITARY on Friday announced that it had disabled a Palau-flagged ship violating Washington’s blockade of Iranian ports.

Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees US forces in the Middle East, said an American aircraft had fired “precision munitions” on Thursday into the Pacific Archer’s stern after it attempted to run the blockade.

“The ship’s propulsion was ultimately disabled and the civilian crew was unharmed,” the statement said, noting the incident occurred in the Gulf of Oman.

The Pacific Archer had left Bandar Abbas, an Iranian port on the Strait of Hormuz, the statement said.

CENTCOM said it “continues to strictly enforce the blockade,” which has seen six ships disabled and 158 others redirected.

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The United States launched its blockade in mid-July following the collapse of a short-lived agreement with Iran.

Iran has meanwhile sought to impose its own blockade on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian forces have made multiple announcements in recent weeks of ships catching fire attempting to use routes that Tehran considers off-limits.

On Monday, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei vowed to use all means at the country’s disposal to counter the US blockade.

Diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis which broke out in late February with US and Israeli strikes on Iran remain stalled, especially since the collapse of a June deal that laid out a pathway to a permanent settlement.

Iran has said Hormuz could be open within two days but only if Washington agreed to its list of demands which include the lifting of the blockade.