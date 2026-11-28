THE KILLERS GUITARIST Dave Keuning has revealed he has suffered a life-threatening stroke that left him fighting for his life.

The 50-year-old shared that two weeks ago, he underwent emergency surgery, with doctors saying he had a 40% chance of survival.

In a Thanksgiving post on social media, Keuning said that “I had a blood clot in my brain that cut off the blood supply to the entire right side of my brain”.

“By the time I arrived at the hospital, I was blind in one eye and had lost function on my left side, but I still wasn’t able to realise I was having a stroke.”

“The doctors said I had a 40% chance of survival and I would have disabilities after, but by some miracle I am fine”, he added.

Keuning welcomed a baby girl with his wife Emilie three months ago.

He praised Emilie for her fast response in rushing him to hospital.

Advertisement

“I am thankful for my wife, my son, my daughter and all of my bandmates, who I feel closer to than ever.”

The Killers Dave Keuning, Brandon Flowers, Ronnie Vannucci and Mark Stoermer. getty getty

The musician founded the popular American rock band with Brandon Flowers in 2001.

Keuning took a hiatus from The Killers in 2017, returning to the band in 2020.

During his time with the group, he recorded six studio albums and, following his return, contributed to their 2021 album Pressure Machine.

Alongside his work with The Killers, Keuning released two solo albums: Prismism in 2019 and A Mild Case of Everything in 2021.

The Killers’ next major performance is scheduled for 27 January 2027 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Keuning noted, “I feel extremely fortunate that I am alive and well, and that I can use my hands and feet and talk just like before.”

“And yes I can play guitar just as good as before. It was the first thing I checked when I woke up from surgery”, he added.