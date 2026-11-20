THE BACKERS OF one of the most high-profile planned apartment schemes for Dublin for the grounds of the former Holy Cross College in Drumcondra have lodged plans for an additional 56 apartments to their permitted scheme.

The new planning application by joint venture CWTC Multi Family ICAV, involving the Irish arm of US property giant Kennedy Wilson and APG, follows the government pressing ahead earlier this month with controversial planning changes which allow developers to build smaller apartments.

The government’s National Planning Statement on Apartment Standards, aimed at boosting housing delivery, also allows individual schemes to have increased numbers of studios and one-bed apartments and reduce the requirements for dual aspect.

In January of this year, An Coimisiún Pleanála (ACP) cleared the way for the construction of the 1,131 units at Holy Cross College.

Now, the developer’s bid to add 56 apartments will bring the overall total to 1,187.

In the revised Holy Cross College scheme, the applicants are proposing the additional apartments by removing all 63 three-bed and four-bed apartments from four apartment ‘A’ blocks of the Holy Cross Scheme on the Clonliffe Road.

In the new apartment mix for the ‘A’ Blocks, the number of two-bed apartments is to increase from 175 to 206, while the number of one-bed apartments will increase by 194, from 115 to 309, and the number of studios will reduce by 106, from 125 to 19.

A planning report by planning consultants for the applicants Brady Shipman Martin states that the 13-storey Block A4 will accommodate the greatest increase in apartments, rising from 97 to 138 apartments.

Though the number of apartments will increase by 56, the new apartment mix across the A blocks will result in the persons to be accommodated rising by only one to 1,461.

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Brady Shipman Martin states that the new apartment mix is in compliance with the mix requirements in the government’s new apartment standards published this month.

Despite the developers now omitting all 63 three and four-bed apartments from Phase A, the overall scheme retains 89 three-bed apartments and 37 four-bed apartments.

The remainder of the overall proposed scheme will consist of 423 two-bed apartments, 476 one-bed apartments and 162 studios.

Brady Shipman Martin stated that the proposed new and amended residential units meet or exceed the minimum standards for apartment sizes in the government’s new apartment standards.

The new government apartment rules specify that a minimum of 25% of units within a development are required to be dual aspect, which is down from the 50% minimum requirement under the 2023 guidelines.

Brady Shipman Martin state that the original Holy Cross scheme had 58% of apartments dual aspect for the A Blocks and this is now down to 45%.

The developers are to provide 119 apartments for social housing in two of its A blocks in the scheme.

Architects O’Mahony Pike state that the proposal “continues to provide a high standard of residential accommodation and maintains the overall quality and coherence of the permitted scheme”.

The move to add 56 apartments is the latest twist in a long-running planning saga for the former Holy Cross College lands that dates back more than five years to July 2021, when the Irish arm of Hines lodged plans for 1,614 apartment units for the site.

At the time, An Bord Pleanála – which is now called An Coimisiún Pleanála – granted planning permission for the scheme, which included an 18-storey tower, but the planning permission was quashed by the High Court after a challenge was brought by a south Dublin resident.

An attempt by Hines at the Supreme Court in April 2024 to overturn the High Court decision failed, resulting in the scaled-down plans lodged with the City Council in July 2025.