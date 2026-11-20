FREDRIC WERTHAM WAS a German-American psychologist who published a book called Seduction of the Innocent in 1954.

In it, he warned that comic books were turning America’s children into violent, sexually deviant delinquents. He said Batman and Robin strips depicted a “psychologically homosexual” relationship, Superman stories gave children sadistic joy from watching an invulnerable character beat up his enemies, while Wonder Woman would corrupt girls.

Thirty years later, a new pastime was coming for the youth of the day: Dungeons and Dragons. The fantasy role-playing game, in which teenagers sat around rolling dice and pretending to be knights and wizards, was accused of encouraging satanism, suicide, witchcraft and occasionally the summoning of actual demons.

The American media devoted serious airtime to the possibility that a group of adolescents arguing, casting imaginary spells and smiting imaginary orcs might constitute a threat to civilisation.

Today, computer games have become the things that are going to corrupt young minds. Fresh moral panic has erupted again this week with the arrival of Grand Theft Auto VI.

GTA VI allows players to inhabit a fictional American criminal underworld, stealing cars, robbing banks and shooting people. The latest instalment is a Bonnie and Clyde-style adventure with a hero and heroine. It’s a love story, not just a shoot ‘em up.

It’s also an economic powerhouse. GTA VI has taken more than eight years to develop, reportedly cost over a billion dollars and is forecast to generate more than $3 billion in revenue in its first year. And it’s also a social phenomenon. As with all games that have cultural cut through, that means concerned parents calling for us all to “think of the children!”

Last week, RTÉ’s Liveline was a case in point.

One caller said playing GTA was as bad as smoking cigarettes for children, and parents who let their children play the game should be seen as child abusers. Another said the in-game casino encouraged gambling. Aggression, misogyny and worse were all breathlessly name-checked.

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Artificial intelligence, porn and social media were all lumped into the same hot mess. One parent pleaded for help installing parental controls. Host Kieran Cuddihy kept repeating that players can kill sex workers in the game.

Let’s remember the game carries an 18s age rating. It’s not for children. It clearly contains violence, sex, drugs and criminality. It’s the gaming equivalent of a Quentin Tarantino film. Parents are entitled to decide that their children shouldn’t play it. But the leap from an adult game being unsuitable for children to the game being a threat to society is where things become interesting.

The evidence that playing violent video games causes real-world violent crime is far weaker than the certainty with which the claim is frequently made. And let’s remember that for all the violence, this is a game that also allows players to go to the gym to work out and renovate characters’ homes. No one seems to be worried that GTA VI will undermine society through a sudden surge in interior decorating or plastering.

Outrage bait

Interestingly, the moral outrage is a feature not a bug. When the original game launched in 1997, the British publicist Max Clifford was hired to generate controversy. Clifford, a master of the dark arts, understood something about the media that Silicon Valley would subsequently build a multitrillion-dollar industry around: outrage attracts attention.

He knew politicians would condemn the game, newspapers would write op-eds demanding a ban and parents would fret. He knew it would be publicity that the developers, Rockstar, couldn’t buy. It was advertising dressed as moral outrage. It’s a commercialisation of the Streisand effect.

Thirty years later, we’re still falling for it. But the only difference is that it’s no longer an unknown game that’s being promoted. It’s a gaming franchise that’s projected to be one of the most commercially successful entertainment releases in history. And the moral outrage about the game is now mixed in with intergenerational confusion about a host of things like gaming, social media and AI.

And some of these concerns are legitimate. Gambling mechanics, for example, are built into all kinds of games, especially games that target younger players. This can build a habitual desire for gambling-style dopamine hits.

But when it comes to carjacking and shooting people in a game, the thrill of doing something forbidden in a virtual world does not encourage players to do the same in the real world.

Parents who don’t want their children playing Grand Theft Auto, or other over 18s games shouldn’t buy it for them. They can block games based on age ratings, set screen-time limits, restrict spending and control online interactions. Explain their decision and discuss it.

This isn’t a game for children. And gaming isn’t a children’s pastime any more. 77% of video game players in Europe are now 18 or over, according to Video Games Europe’s 2025 industry report. The average player is 34 years old. The gaming industry has grown up, even if the public debate about it hasn’t.

Maybe our understanding of moral panics needs to mature a little too. It’s telling to ask who benefits? Does it make an already fearful cohort feel good about themselves because they have a chance to vent and feel heard? Does it generate easy outrage for radio shows? Could it counterproductively promote the thing that the morally panicked are concerned about? Will it sell books condemning the caped crusader and his trusty sidekick?