FOUR MEN ARRESTED as part of an investigation into extreme right-wing terrorism have today been released following questioning.

The men, aged between 33 and 35, were arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) under the Terrorism Act on Thursday.

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The men were arrested in the Balloo area of Bangor, the Mount area of east Belfast and the Donegall Pass area of south Belfast.

In a statement, the PSNI said the investigation continues.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to contact the team on 101.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers.