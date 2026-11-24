GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

HSE

1. Yesterday’s bombshell dismissal of HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor is set to dominate business in Dáil Éireann today as opposition TDs demand answers.

Planning rules

2. New rules governing legal challenges to planning decisions will take effect this week.

Jensen Huang

3. Nvidia led a thunderous rally on Wall Street following the surprise return of Jensen Huang as the company’s chief executive.

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Children’s Booker Prize

4. Irish authors Eoin Colfer and Jessica Scott-Whyte have been shortlisted for the inaugural Children’s Booker Prize.

Census 2027

5. The Central Statistics Office is hiring 3,850 field support officers to help deliver Census 2027.

Illness

6. People living in deprived communities are experiencing “substantially poorer health outcomes”, a new study by Ireland’s think tank the Economic and Social Research Institute found.

Vapes

7. One in eight vapes seized in London schools during a Metropolitan Police pilot contained illicit substances, the force said.

The Heart of Winter

8. Two of Ireland’s most recent Oscar winners, Jessie Buckley and Cillian Murphy, are set to star in Steven Spielberg’s first western, an adaptation of Irish author Kevin Barry’s novel The Heart in Winter.

Maura Higgins

9. Longford’s Maura Higgins will tonight compete in the final of Dancing with the Stars US.