EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #HSE CONTROVERSY… On day two of the HSE saga that saw CEO Anne O’Connor fired after only nine months, pressure is mounting on the health minister, and it is understood that O’Connor is weighing up whether to take her dismissal to the High Court.

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2. #… CONTINUED Cabinet also went to ground this morning, with ministers, the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste not speaking to the media before the cabinet meeting. Later, the Taoiseach said that the decision to remove O’Connor was “not the result of any single event”. We also had a look at the 11 HSE board members who removed Anne O’Connor from her job.

3. #COLDCASE SOLVED The murderer of a Canadian schoolgirl in 1968 was identified as Irishman Michael Joseph Moore following new DNA technology. He died in 2018 before he was identified by police.

4. #M9 CRASH A teenage friend of the youths who died in the fatal M9 crash was refused bail and remanded in custody pending sentence for speeding on the wrong side of the M50.

5. #HERE WE GO AGAIN UK prime minister Andy Burnham ‘flirting’ with the idea of the UK rejoining the European Union is causing some friction across the water.