A SPECIAL CARE unit in Co Dublin is unable to admit new children due to ongoing issues at the facility.

Ongoing staffing and other issues at Crannóg Nua Special Care Unit, in Portrane, Co Dublin, have resulted in a ‘restrictive condition’ being placed on the unit, prohibiting the admittance of any new children until the centre is deemed compliant.

In a recent inspection, between 9 and 10 July this year by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA), it was found that nearly 50% of regulations were not compliant.

Of 11 regulations assessed, six were not compliant, while one was compliant, and four were substantially compliant. The results of the inspection, which followed up on an inspection carried out in May 2026, were published in a report today.

Crannóg Nua is a special unit for teenagers aged between 11 and 17 who have been subject to a High Court order. They are placed in a secure unit for their own safety and wellbeing, and therefore there is a higher ratio of staff to children than in other residential care settings.

However, HIQA found that staffing challenges were negatively impacting the safety and quality of care provided.

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One young person spoke about how most of the staff they knew well were no longer there, saying this was difficult for them as they had got to know those staff members and had trusted them.

There had also been unprecedented levels of sick leave since the last inspection, with 21 permanent staff members unavailable to work at the time of the inspection in July.

One young person had also been inappropriately subjected to restrictive practices, HIQA said.

They were placed in isolation several times “unnecessarily”, which was “in breach of relevant national policy and best practice standards on the use of single separation”.

The young people who spoke with inspectors had mixed feelings about how their complaints had been handled, with one person saying that nothing was done following their complaint, with another saying that the staff member had not apologised.

These problems were compounded by the lack of up-to-date staff training, including fire and medical training, which had expired for several staff members.

At the time of inspection, four children were present in the unit. As per the guidelines for the unit, six children are supposed to be present.

Further, due to the unpredictability of the staffing situation, a decision was made to further reduce capacity to two young people when the current residents leave the facility, to “stabilise” the service.