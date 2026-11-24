A MAN WHO sexually assaulted his friend following a night out has been given a partly suspended sentence after a judge noted that the “facts of the sexual assault were unclear”.

The 27-year-old man pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to sexual assault on a Dublin street on 27 January 2023.

The court heard that the woman was a first-time mother and had given birth to her baby a few months earlier.

It was accepted in court that neither the man nor the woman had a proper recollection of the night as they both had taken a considerable amount of alcohol.

A local garda told Aoife O’Leary BL, prosecuting, that a number of people spoke to gardaí about witnessing the woman being intoxicated and seeing her leaving a pub with the man.

People had described that the woman had vomited in the bar and had been slurring her words. She was spotted in the bathrooms with her head slumped against the sink and mumbling inaudibly.

Witnesses said the woman and man left the bar together. She was being held up by the man as she was unable to stand.

Later that night the garda said the woman appeared at her friend’s home in a dishevelled state with her breasts partly exposed.

Her friend called the gardaí and she told them she had been sexually offended against. The woman was extremely intoxicated and upset.

The woman later gave a statement saying she couldn’t remember leaving the bar but she recalled drinking wine and shots. She remembered feeling she was in a taxi and crying at some point looking for her infant son.

She had a memory of lying on the flat of her back and getting up quickly – “that all of sudden she was getting up and running”, the garda told the court.

Gardaí gathered CCTV footage as part of their investigation and tracked down the taxi driver that brought the man and woman home.

The taxi-driver accepted that he had picked them up. He recalled kissing but said the woman had vomited all over the back seat.

A man who had encountered the pair on a Dublin street later gave gardaí footage as he had recorded their interaction. It showed the woman on the flat of her back with the man’s head in her crotch area.

O’Leary said as part of the investigation the woman’s clothing was taken for analysis and saliva was found on the inside gusset of her underwear. This was later linked back to the man.

A resident near that Dublin street later provided Ring doorbell footage to gardaí. It showed a female that appeared to be trying to get away from a man as he was trying to hold onto her.

The garda said audio was also captured on the footage in which the woman can be heard sobbing, asking “please leave me alone”. He asked her did she want to go to a hotel room and asked her for a kiss.

He can be heard saying “give me a kiss or I will make a show of you” before he can be heard laughing.

The man was interviewed and initially denied even being in that area that night. He said the last thing he remembered was trying to get a taxi. He said he thinks he blacked out.

O’Leary read the woman’s victim impact statement into the record. She said she had worked hard to build a life for herself but “someone I knew, someone I trusted” changed her life completely.

She said she was a first-time mother and was vulnerable at that time.

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She said the days following the assault were awful as she was “supposed to be nurturing my son but in reality I could not pick him up”.

She said she wanted to be by herself and was trying to figure out if she was to blame. She described herself as “a shell of the person I was”.

She described a time afterwards when her son was seriously ill and she was “trying to survive”.

“I wanted to be strong for my son but it (the assault) took that strength away from me – I was falling apart inside,” the woman said in her statement.

“I feel like I don’t have the right to be happy,” she said. She wonders how she could have trusted someone like this – “I know he is responsible for his decisions and actions”.

She said the assault did not only impact her life “it took away my friendship and the one thing that genuinely gave me happiness before my son.”

She was referring to the fact that she gave up her job in the aftermath of the assault.

“It will never go away in reality. Something like this never disappears. I will never be the same person I was before the assault. He took my future, not just one night,” she said.

“I was left living with the consequences of what he did. For him it was a moment, for me it became years,” the woman said.

She said she couldn’t be the mother she needed to be during that time.

“I will always wonder what those first months could have been like,” she said, referring to that time with her infant son.

“He took a life from me that I was proud of. I can’t get those years back but I can choose. He made a decision in one moment and I have been living with this every day. I want to take my life back,” the woman concluded her statement.

Judge Martin Nolan said he could only “infer” from witness statements and forensic evidence that oral sex had occurred.

He sentenced the man to two and a half years in prison with the final nine months suspended. He ordered that €5,000 the man had in court be offered to the woman but if she did not want it, it could be donated to a charity of the garda’s choosing.

The judge said “but for the unclear nature of the assault the sentence would be more severe”.

Judge Nolan noted that the assault had “considerable consequences” for the woman – “she felt betrayed by a friend and it caused her considerable trauma”.

He noted that the “court did not know exactly the facts of the sexual assault” but said the man had “taken advantage of a certain situation”.

Carol Doherty BL, defending, said her client was “profoundly apologetic”. He had €5,000 in court to offer as a token of his remorse.

She asked the court to accept that it was a valuable plea as there was only “a hazy recollection” of what happened that night.

Doherty said there was mostly circumstantial evidence in the case, but her client was “more than happy to hold his hands up” and handed over his phone to the gardaí.

She said he has not used alcohol or drugs since and is horrified with himself. He had written a letter of apology to the woman in which he said he was “terribly sorry for violating your right to feel safe and your trust.”

He said in his letter that she never deserved what she believed happened to her.