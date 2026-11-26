U2 LAST NIGHT performed at the first-ever “Thanksgiving Eve” NFL game in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Green Bay Packers by 26-13 at SoFi Stadium in the first NFL game to be played the day before Thanksgiving.

U2 were chosen as the half-time entertainment for this occasion, and before they took to the stage, a choir sang the lyrics to I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.

The band then opened their mini-set with Sunday Bloody Sunday, which focuses mainly on Bloody Sunday in 1972 when members of the Parachute Regiment shot dead 13 civil rights protesters on the streets of Derry.

Bono told the packed crowd, “Thank you for having us”, before singing a version of Sunday Bloody Sunday that included a snippet of Stop! In the Name of Love by The Supremes.

From there, U2 paid tribute to the late Dolly Parton and performed Torn.

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Torn is a song from U2’s latest album, Carnaval De Luz, and features the final recorded vocal performance of Parton, who died of cancer at the age of 80 in August.

After the Parton tribute, U2 went into Where the Streets Have No Name, and finished with Pride (In the Name of Love).

U2 performs 'Where The Streets Have No Name' at the NFL Thanksgiving Eve halftime show. https://t.co/dXhj4KQbPk — Netflix (@netflix) November 26, 2026

Before ending the set, Bono thanked the crowd for their “kindness”.

WHAT A PERFORMANCE U2 performs '(Pride) In The Name of Love' with The Womack Sisters at the NFL Thanksgiving Eve Halftime Show https://t.co/ZBzEZ1SUIt — Netflix (@netflix) November 26, 2026

It’s not the first time U2 has graced the half-time stage at an NFL game.

In 2002, the band headlined the Super Bowl 36 half-time show in New Orleans, and delivered a performance that included a tribute to the victims of the 9/11 attacks.