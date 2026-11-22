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A HOME ALONE sequel is reportedly in the early stages of development over at Disney, with original star Macaulay Culkin set to return.
Talk about a return to Home Alone was reignited after Culkin appeared in a Christmas-themed McDonald’s ad as a grown-up Kevin McCallister.
It’s understood that Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (the writers of Superbad and Pineapple Express) are shaping the script with Culkin.
Culkin starred in two much-loved Home Alone films in the early 90s, and four more followed to much less acclaim, the last of which was released in 2021.
So with a new Home Alone reportedly in the works, starring Culkin, we want to know: Do you want to see it happen?
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